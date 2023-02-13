A meal can feed the body, but Grill 4 God Ministries knows the soul needs to be fed as well.

And through the United Way of Iredell County's Love United Iredell campaign, Grill 4 God is hoping to meet those needs. The Love United Iredell campaign runs through Sunday.

That's why, whether it points the group toward churches or service providers that can address some people's needs, the organization hopes the campaign can provide the genesis of those connections.

"The partnerships are really what we're stressing. We've found we can bring that much more synergy and impactfulness to our events," said Brad Bullock, executive director of Grill 4 God Ministries.

Bullock said that by working with nonprofits and other community partners, Grill 4 God brings people together with the offering of food, clothing and other items. Depending on the partnership of the day, health screenings, mental health, housing, food security and a number of other issues can be addressed as people enjoy a meal.

If the case of a health screening, Bullock said that the identification of a problem early on can help people avoid a major issue later, which can cost them money or their job if they miss too much time.

"It's just a downward spiral that happens very quickly when they're kind of living on the edge and we really try to support them and keep their heads above water," Bullock said.

The group generally serves around 350 people at an event, but can serve as many as 1,800. Over the years, that's allowed the group to serve more than 90,000 meals since its inception in 2008.

Grill 4 God sets up early and lets the smell of chicken or other food cooking on the grill help attract attention as it works with different groups in the community to try to make its efforts more effective. Whether it is the meal it is offering, the clothing it collected, or other items of need, Grill 4 God hopes to help with both the physical and other concerns that those in need may have.

"With the food, clothing, toys and those kinds of things we bring out for them, we want people in this community that love them," Bullock said. "With the prayer tent and the praying and the spiritual aspect, we let them know God loves you.

"There is hope. It may seem like a desperate situation a lot of them are in, but there is hope."

Through the Love United Iredell campaign, Grill 4 God looks to cover the costs of one public feeding and prayer date in the county, which amounts to roughly $3,500 once the cost of food, propane, as well as the cost of storage for grills, office space, and other costs related to running the organization are factored in. The organization also is looking to collect aluminum foil, Styrofoam to-go containers, bottled water, and Bush’s baked beans for their events.

Those who wish to donate can visit www.LoveUnitedIredell.org for more information as well as how to give to Grill 4 God and other Love United Iredell causes.

To contact Grill 4 God, email info@g4gministries.com or call 704-380-3708.