Love United Iredell: Friends of the Library planning story walk at Scotts Rosenwald Park

Levins said a story walk has been in the plans for the Friends of the Library for some time, and the group had hoped to finance it through a couple of grants. But the group didn’t receive the grants, so the hope is that funding can be obtained through Love United Iredell.

“We are hoping people will continue to support us,” Levins said.

This is the third year that the Friends of the Library have taken part in Love United Iredell.

Moore, Levins and Amanda Cain, assistant director of the library, are enthusiastic about the idea of igniting or continuing the love of reading in the people who use the park.

“We are excited to get this program going,” Moore said.

Moore said the story walk plan gave the Friends of the Library the opportunity to partner with another county department, Iredell County Parks and Recreation, to make it a reality.