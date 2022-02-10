Love United Iredell: Friends of the Library planning story walk at Scotts Rosenwald Park

The Iredell County Friends of the Library are hoping to combine the joy of reading with nature.
The group, an organization of contributors wanting to encourage the development of readers and lifelong library users, is working to bring a story walk to Scotts Rosenwald Park on Scotts Creek Road.
Friends of the Library is one of the 12 organizations taking part in the Love United Iredell campaign, which began Sunday and continues through Feb. 20. Love United Iredell is a collaborative program of the United Way of Iredell, and its goal is to raise money for a variety of projects, such as the story walk. Friends of the Library is looking to raise $5,624 for the project.
Story walks have sprung up at parks and other locations throughout the country and are designed to encourage reading and enjoying a walk at the same time. Laminated pages of a book are attached to stakes installed along a path. As walkers travel the path, they are directed to the next page of the story. The books will change once a month.
“It’s a complete story book along the walkway,” Jenny Levins, program development and community engagement coordinator for the library, said. “You can read a story as you go and get outdoors.”
Library Director Juli Moore said the park was chosen for the first story walk in the county because the area is not served by a physical branch of the library.
Levins said a story walk has been in the plans for the Friends of the Library for some time, and the group had hoped to finance it through a couple of grants. But the group didn’t receive the grants, so the hope is that funding can be obtained through Love United Iredell.
“We are hoping people will continue to support us,” Levins said.
This is the third year that the Friends of the Library have taken part in Love United Iredell.
Moore, Levins and Amanda Cain, assistant director of the library, are enthusiastic about the idea of igniting or continuing the love of reading in the people who use the park.
“We are excited to get this program going,” Moore said.
Moore said the story walk plan gave the Friends of the Library the opportunity to partner with another county department, Iredell County Parks and Recreation, to make it a reality.
Scotts Rosenwald Park is on the site of what was once a school for Black students. The school closed in the late 1960s with integration, and the school became surplus property. In 2014, after the county agreed to take the property back from a community organization, the park opened thanks to a grant. In the past seven years, the park has grown to include soccer fields, picnic shelters and the trail that will be the home of the story walk.
For the Friends of the Library, bringing a story walk to the site of what was once an educational facility is fitting, as it will encourage reading and learning. It also will serve as a bridge to the present as it will be a place to get some exercise and spend time in a natural setting.
“This is a great way to share the library,” Moore said.
Levins said the hope is to have the story walk in place by this spring. Installation will be fairly simple and shouldn’t take long.