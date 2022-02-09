Love United Iredell: FeedNC's new program aimed at combating childhood hunger

Every day, across all the schools in Iredell County, there are children that leave for school in the morning knowing that they may not have a chance to have a meal again until they return home in the afternoon.
Because of this ongoing, and unfortunately, growing issue in the community, FeedNC, a nonprofit hunger relief and education charity based out of Mooresville, is teaming up with the United Way of Iredell County as a part of the 2022 Love United Iredell campaign.
For the collaboration, FeedNC has developed a new program to help combat hunger among school children in the form of providing those in need with lunch boxes full of healthy food options.
“Some parents don’t have the ability to be able to pack lunch boxes for their kids,” Brittany Holbert, program director for FeedNC, said. “We just want to be able to add a little bit of dignity for those parents that are trying.”
The program will be providing lunch boxes to the children of families that are already part of FeedNC’s Grocery and Food Movers programs and allowing their parents to pick out healthy snacks to be put into the lunch boxes every week.
The Grocery and Food Mover programs provide between $150 and $200 in supplementary groceries every week to families that are in the greatest need.
While FeedNC has never done this specific program before, they do provide their services for more than 700 children in the area.
During the month of February, the donation goal for FeedNC is 2,000 pounds of food and $2,500 in monetary donations as well as a goal of 650 lunch boxes to be given out.
To help meet these goals, they have been partnered with Lake Norman High School.
“The students there are super excited to start this project,” Holbert said. “They really want to be able to help kids in the community.”
Over the next couple of weeks, the students at Lake Norman will not only be bringing in healthy snacks and lunch boxes to be donated to FeedNC, they will also be writing notes of encouragement to the children that will receive the lunch boxes.
“They are going to be very involved,” Holbert added.
Even after the Love United Iredell program ends, FeedNC hopes to continue the program they are calling Lunch boxes of Love as a year-round addition to their meal assistance programs.
“We would love to continue it,” Holbert said. “As we get new members to our grocery program, it could be a way to continue to provide children with school day snacks.
“Being able to do this for kids is just the best thing in the world,” Holbert continued. “I feel truly honored and blessed to be able to work with everyone in the community to help provide for children and families that might be less fortunate.”
For more information about FeedNC’s new lunchbox program, or to donate, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/2022LUI/team/FeedNC. Donations are also accepted in person at their location at 275 S. Broad St. in Downtown Mooresville. Their most pressing needs can be found here: www.feednc.org/immediate-needs.