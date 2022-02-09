Love United Iredell: FeedNC's new program aimed at combating childhood hunger

Every day, across all the schools in Iredell County, there are children that leave for school in the morning knowing that they may not have a chance to have a meal again until they return home in the afternoon.

Because of this ongoing, and unfortunately, growing issue in the community, FeedNC, a nonprofit hunger relief and education charity based out of Mooresville, is teaming up with the United Way of Iredell County as a part of the 2022 Love United Iredell campaign.

For the collaboration, FeedNC has developed a new program to help combat hunger among school children in the form of providing those in need with lunch boxes full of healthy food options.

“Some parents don’t have the ability to be able to pack lunch boxes for their kids,” Brittany Holbert, program director for FeedNC, said. “We just want to be able to add a little bit of dignity for those parents that are trying.”

The program will be providing lunch boxes to the children of families that are already part of FeedNC’s Grocery and Food Movers programs and allowing their parents to pick out healthy snacks to be put into the lunch boxes every week.