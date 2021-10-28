Love United Iredell donations help Friends of Library, FeedNC

FeedNC

Love United Iredell funds were used to distribute healthy foods to homebound individuals in our community through FeedNC’s Food Movers Program. The Food Movers Program at FeedNC works to meet the needs of homebound individuals in our community who experience food insecurity. Each recipient is met in their home to determine eligibility, and then if approved, they are provided weekly supplemental groceries by our dedicated volunteers. Recipients are expected to complete surveys upon recertification to assess health, well-being and food security status. Recently, we were able to begin providing healthy foods to individuals who report chronic diet-related health conditions.

“All it takes is being diagnosed with a condition that requires the constant care of a doctor to change everything; that can happen to anyone. We both are required to see doctors regularly, and travel costs take up most of our income. We were making do, but living on a fixed income requires walking a straight line. The family vehicle breaking down blew us off course. We now had to route even more of our income into taking taxis or ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft to get anywhere. The only expense we could control was food, so we cut down on it. We were so happy to hear about FeedNC’s Food Mover Program. Not only could they help us get access to the food we needed — they had volunteers who would deliver it to us. The staff came to the house to meet us, get us signed up, and see what other things they could help us with. We are so grateful for this program!” — Food Mover client testimonial