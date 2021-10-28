Love United Iredell donations help Friends of Library, FeedNC

Six months have passed since our 2021 Love United Iredell program. In partnering closely with 11 agencies in need, we were able to raise $28,184 for Iredell nonprofit agencies and it was part of the $1.5 million raised for Iredell County in the past year. Today’s examples on how the Love United Iredell donations you made have impacted the community are:
Iredell County Friends of the Library
Iredell County Friends of the Library focused on school age students of the Iredell County school system for these funds. The library provides a summer reading program designed to promote continued learning for the youth and children of Iredell County. Due to the pandemic, this year, we decided to put a pause to in-person programming and instead create take-home projects consisting of fun and educational STEAM activities that tied in with the summer reading theme.
We were once again blown away, but the support from our community to make this year’s summer reading program a success. This occurred because of the partnerships built through Love United Iredell and the Rotary of Statesville.
The Friends of the Library is continuing to apply for grant funding for library projects and have recently received a grant to help them create more Sensory Kits. We have more exciting projects in the works that we hope to be able to share very soon.
FeedNC
Love United Iredell funds were used to distribute healthy foods to homebound individuals in our community through FeedNC’s Food Movers Program. The Food Movers Program at FeedNC works to meet the needs of homebound individuals in our community who experience food insecurity. Each recipient is met in their home to determine eligibility, and then if approved, they are provided weekly supplemental groceries by our dedicated volunteers. Recipients are expected to complete surveys upon recertification to assess health, well-being and food security status. Recently, we were able to begin providing healthy foods to individuals who report chronic diet-related health conditions.
“All it takes is being diagnosed with a condition that requires the constant care of a doctor to change everything; that can happen to anyone. We both are required to see doctors regularly, and travel costs take up most of our income. We were making do, but living on a fixed income requires walking a straight line. The family vehicle breaking down blew us off course. We now had to route even more of our income into taking taxis or ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft to get anywhere. The only expense we could control was food, so we cut down on it. We were so happy to hear about FeedNC’s Food Mover Program. Not only could they help us get access to the food we needed — they had volunteers who would deliver it to us. The staff came to the house to meet us, get us signed up, and see what other things they could help us with. We are so grateful for this program!” — Food Mover client testimonial
A big thank you to all of our 2021 Love United Iredell agencies and community partners. A special thanks to all of our sponsors and partners: Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln GM, 92.9 & 500 WAME Real Country, GG’s Art Frames Gift, Iredell Free News, Statesville Record and Landmark, McDonald’s, Doosan Bobcat, and Iredell-Statesville Schools for donating funds to make all 11 of these projects become a reality. Keep your eyes and ears open, because another Love United Iredell will be occurring Feb. 6-20. And we will be soliciting applications for participating agencies later this year.
Right now, the Annual Campaign for United Way of Iredell County is occurring, and anyone is able to make a donation to local nonprofit agencies by sending a text to 41444 with the message UWIredell or through bit.ly/UWIredell.
Sara Lewis is the director of community engagement and foundation relations and of the United Way of Iredell.