Love United Iredell donations help build ramp for local veteran

Six months have passed since the 2021 Love United Iredell program. In partnering closely with 11 agencies in need, United Way was able to raise $28,184 for Iredell nonprofit agencies and it was part of the $1.5 million raised for Iredell County in the past year. Today’s examples on how the Love United Iredell donations which you made have impacted the community are:

Purple Heart Homes

The Love United Iredell funds went to an Iredell County wheelchair ramp project for one of our service-connected disabled veterans. Students from CATS volunteered to assist in the build of the wheelchair ramp, and Shepherd Elementary students helped raise money through a coin war that took place at the school.

The local U.S. Air Force veteran, Lonnie Smith, who received a wheelchair ramp with the support of funds received through Love United Iredell recently had to have a leg amputation. Before he could come home from the hospital, a wheelchair ramp was needed so he would have the freedom to enter and exit his home easily and safely. Purple Heart Homes donated a scooter to Lonnie so he could get around his home as well.