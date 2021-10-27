Love United Iredell donations help build ramp for local veteran

Six months have passed since the 2021 Love United Iredell program. In partnering closely with 11 agencies in need, United Way was able to raise $28,184 for Iredell nonprofit agencies and it was part of the $1.5 million raised for Iredell County in the past year. Today’s examples on how the Love United Iredell donations which you made have impacted the community are:
Purple Heart Homes
The Love United Iredell funds went to an Iredell County wheelchair ramp project for one of our service-connected disabled veterans. Students from CATS volunteered to assist in the build of the wheelchair ramp, and Shepherd Elementary students helped raise money through a coin war that took place at the school.
The local U.S. Air Force veteran, Lonnie Smith, who received a wheelchair ramp with the support of funds received through Love United Iredell recently had to have a leg amputation. Before he could come home from the hospital, a wheelchair ramp was needed so he would have the freedom to enter and exit his home easily and safely. Purple Heart Homes donated a scooter to Lonnie so he could get around his home as well.
Purple Heart Homes held a “Mission Complete” ceremony for Smith and his family at their home after the wheelchair ramp project was completed. During the event, Smith was given the scooter, and he could be seen racing up and down the driveway with his granddaughter on his lap. It is moments like these that show just how much serving the community goes a long way. Purple Heart Homes graciously appreciates the support received from Love United Iredell and the CATS and Shepherd Elementary students and teachers. With this support, admirable veterans like Smith can get help the help they deserve to make their house feel more like home.
A big thank you to all of the 2021 Love United Iredell agencies and community partners. A special thanks to all of the sponsors and partners: Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln GM, 92.9 & 500 WAME Real Country, GG’s Art Frames Gift, Iredell Free News, Statesville Record and Landmark, McDonald’s, Doosan Bobcat, and Iredell=Statesville Schools for donating funds to make all 11 of these projects become a reality! Keep your eyes and ears open because another Love United Iredell will be occurring Feb. 6-20. And we will be soliciting applications for participating agencies later this year.
Right now, the Annual Campaign for United Way of Iredell County is occurring and anyone is able to make a donation to local nonprofit agencies by sending a text to 41444 with the message UWIredell or through bit.ly/UWIredell
Sara Lewis is the director of community engagement and foundation relations and of the United Way of Iredell.