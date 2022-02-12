Love United Iredell creating a collaborative doorway in community

Love United Iredell is now into its third year as an initiative created by the United Way of Iredell County and this year more than ever the word collaboration is becoming evident more than ever before! Love United Iredell is a community engagement initiative that spreads the mission of a local organization along with a specialized project they need finished within six months of being funded. This builds the ability of nonprofits to engage with the community on a broader scale than ever before.

This year, Love United Iredell has a total of 12 nonprofits participating and searching for partnerships throughout the community. One project is being led by this year’s Leadership Statesville class which is run by the Greater Statesville Chamber and brings together community leaders from a wide range of backgrounds. The Leadership Statesville class has decided to work alongside the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont to update garden beds and lay the groundwork to one day establish a small farmers market on-site. The participants at Boys and Girls Club will ultimately be the ones learning to grow, harvest, manage, and sell produce to the community.