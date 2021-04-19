 Skip to main content
Love United Iredell: Coddle Creek Elementary partners to help FeedNC
Love United Iredell

Love United Iredell: Coddle Creek Elementary partners to help FeedNC

There are many things in life that the COVID-19 pandemic forced onto the biggest stage, but not many had the wide-ranging effect that rise of food insecurity caused across the country.

In the final few months of 2020, extremely long lines at food bank distribution centers everywhere became common as more and more people struggled to find work in an economy depleted by the virus.

FeedNC, a non-profit hunger relief and education charity in Mooresville, was no different.

“Since COVID started, demand for our services has increased 170 percent,” Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, said. “We have had hundreds and hundreds of new families apply for support. The demand has really been unavailable.”

To help cope with this demand, FeedNC has partnered with Coddle Creek Elementary School as a part of the Love United Iredell program to help gather the needed supplies to continue their Food Movers Program.

The program delivers fresh food on a weekly basis for those that qualified for the donations. FeedNC volunteers deliver fresh food, whether it be meat or produce, as well as other groceries that can be made into meals rather than focusing on just non-perishable food items.

“The thing that is hardest for people that are struggling to come by is healthy food,” Ingram said. “That’s why we specifically asked the school to partner with us to help collect things like lean meats, fruits and vegetables.”

FeedNC will also still be accepting canned and dry goods, but also know that those products can sometimes not be distributed to those with certain health conditions.

“A lot of times, in the United States, food insecurity doesn’t necessarily mean starving, it means unhealthy. People that are food insecure can look a little overweight because the cheapest things at the store tend to be the most unhealthy,” Ingram said. “This program truly does change lives, because a person’s health can improve just because of what they’re eating.”

When FeedNC put their names out there for the Love United Iredell program, the students at Coddle Creek Elementary were immediately interested in helping.

“We had some students here that were already very concerned with food insecurity in the Mooresville area,” Kristie Land, Principal of Coddle Creek Elementary, said. “This just tied in to what our students were already trying to do to help and support.”

According to Land, the kids at Coddle Creek, which is also an IB school, have been very ‘tuned in’ to the world over the last year, realizing that more families are in need of these services now than before.

The goal that has been set by FeedNC is for Coddle Creek to amass 2,000 pounds of food donations and $1,000 of monetary donations in the month of April. Land calls the start that the school has had to the donation period has been ‘very good’.

“We’re excited to work with a school that is so close to us,” Ingram said. “There was a sense of relief when we were selected by Coddle Creek.”

According to Ingram, 2,000 pounds of food would serve roughly 40-50 families for an entire month.

“We just want to thank Coddle Creek for choosing to be a part of this program, especially with what this year has been like for schools,” Ingram said. “We very much appreciate that they’re taking on this challenge to try and help people in the community.”

If you would like to support FeedNC financially, visit www.secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/6bvUjeS73ssMTK7Izb5-Tg. Donations are also accepted in person at their location at 275 S. Broad St. in Downtown Mooresville. Their most pressing needs can be found here: www.feednc.org/immediate-needs.

Love United Iredell needs help to fund local nonprofits and share the good work they are doing. Over the next 14 days we will be sharing the projects of 11 nonprofits in the media which hope to impact 4,377 lives with their important work in the community. This will be accomplished through the partnerships of 36 local nonprofits, schools, businesses, and civic groups working together to build a better community. During this time 8,050 individuals will learn more about the missions of the agency they choose to partner with. 

You can participate by donating or sharing the information and mission of a nonprofit you believe in!  Check them all out at:  https://uwiredell.org/love-united-iredell/ or by text the number 71777 with the message 2021LUI for a link. 

United Way of Iredell County (or UWIredell on Instagram) on social media or your nonprofit of choice to continue to learn more about what these great nonprofits are working to accomplish. 

Gold level sponsors and partners are Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln GM, 92.9 & 500 WAME Real Country, and Iredell-Statesville Schools for donating funds to make all 11 of these projects become a reality.

