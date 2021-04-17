Love United Iredell: Coddle Creek Elementary partners to help FeedNC

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FeedNC will also still be accepting canned and dry goods, but also know that those products can sometimes not be distributed to those with certain health conditions.

“A lot of times, in the United States, food insecurity doesn’t necessarily mean starving, it means unhealthy. People that are food insecure can look a little overweight because the cheapest things at the store tend to be the most unhealthy,” Ingram said. “This program truly does change lives, because a person’s health can improve just because of what they’re eating.”

When FeedNC put their names out there for the Love United Iredell program, the students at Coddle Creek Elementary were immediately interested in helping.

“We had some students here that were already very concerned with food insecurity in the Mooresville area,” Kristie Land, Principal of Coddle Creek Elementary, said. “This just tied in to what our students were already trying to do to help and support.”

According to Land, the kids at Coddle Creek, which is also an IB school, have been very ‘tuned in’ to the world over the last year, realizing that more families are in need of these services now than before.