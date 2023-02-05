Raising money to provide meals for some 1,470 children, expanding a Pamper Pantry, assisting a veteran in gaining accessibility to their home and helping children in grief are some of the projects seeking help through this year’s Love United Iredell campaign.

The campaign, now in its fourth year, kicked off Sunday and continues through Feb. 19.

Love United Iredell was created by the United Way of Iredell County as a community engagement initiative that spreads the mission of local organizations along with a specialized project they need finished within a few months of being funded.

This year there are nine organizations taking part in Love United Iredell.

In the coming days, the projects of these organizations will be detailed but the following is a list of the organizations and their projects:

Food4Days will be raising money to provide 1,470 of the more than 5,500 meals it provides this school year to East Iredell Middle School. It will also be stocking its clothing closet, which is low on needed items now. Food4Days is hoping to raise $2,500. Donation-drive items being sought include clothes appropriate for middle school children.

G4G Ministries is hoping to raise $3,500 to cover the costs of one public feeding and prayer date in Iredell County. Donation items being asked for include aluminum foil, Stryfoam to-go containers, bottled water and Bush’s Baked Beans.

Iredell County Friends of the Library is seeking $1,500 to provide story time resources to keep the staff stocked for outreach in the community.

Iredell County Partnership for Young Children is hoping to expand its Pamper Pantry program through Get Behind Little Behinds to provide diapers to families in need across the county. The goal is $2,500. Diapers of all sizes are being sought.

Pharos Parenting is looking to raise $3,000 to provide “Kids Kits” to 60 families to make sure homes are safe for children. Items in the Kids Kits will include basic first-aid items, cabinet locks, ear thermometers and medicine lock boxes.

Purple Heart Homes will be attempting to bring in $5,000 to assist a veteran in gaining accessibility to their home through a wheelchair ramp. Items being sought include treated wood, joist hangers, concrete blocks, etc. to build a ramp.

Special Olympics-Lake Norman’s goal is a modest one — $500. The funding will purchase new jerseys and the group is hoping to recruit volunteers to ensure participants in activities get to have a great experience. Donation items being sought include nonperishable snack foods or bottled water.

Rainbow Kidz is raising funds for Camp Rainbow, which assists children through their grief on the loss of a loved one and providing random acts of kindness in the community. Rainbow Kidz is seeking to raise $3,000.

United Way of Iredell is looking to raise $1,000 for Ride United to assist the community in providing essential goods to those without transportation options.

The total being sought is $22,500 and the projects have the potential to impact nearly 37,000 people across Iredell County.

To support any of these Love United Iredell projects, visit https://uwiredell.org and click on the 2023 Love United Iredell tab.