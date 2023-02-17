What started as a one-day Saturday event has grown to a special, two-week camp which was given the name Camp Rainbow, offering encouragement and support to children who are dealing with grief from the loss of a loved one.

In coming up with the name for the camp, Leigh Ann Darty, MSW, LCSW, director of the Rainbow Kidz program, shared how she remembered sitting in their old conference room trying to decide on a name.

“We kept landing on the word “rainbow” and the meaning of a rainbow of hope after a storm,” Darty said. “We all agreed it was symbolic of what we try to give the children and families we work with. And we serve all the colors of children. The “z” in Kidz is for the young and the old.”

As part of the Love United Iredell campaign, Rainbow Kidz, which, Mindy Rice, director of development at Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, noted is the pediatric grief and bereavement program of hospice, has a goal of raising $3,000 for Camp Rainbow.

The original one-day camp was started by Karen Luther, Hospice social worker, and Phillip Tillman, Hospice chaplain, back in 1996 with the “goal of helping children acknowledge and validate their feelings and know they were not alone in their journey and networking with kids who had a common journey,” said Charles Ashe, MBA, CHPCA, chief compliance and administrative officer with Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.

Luther, who continues to serve Hospice patients at the Gordon Hospice House, said that she “felt the camp was a real success from the very beginning. We were making a difference and exploring new ideas. It was a truly positive experience for the kids and for the staff involved. We knew the program would grow to something much bigger, and we were all proud to be a part of it.”

And grow it has.

The grief camp, which meets during the summer in June offering two daytime, week-long sessions, one for elementary age and another for middle or high school age, provides support and encouragement for about 70 children, 35 to 40 per week, Rice said.

“It sounds like, who would want to go to grief camp, but they have so much fun,” she noted. “It’s one full week of really focused grief activities, not just journaling and talk therapy,” which Rice said takes place during the weekly in-school group support meetings. But because of more time afforded them at camp, they are able to do even more.

Some of the activities offered at Camp Rainbow include lots of arts and crafts, during which time they are encouraged and asked questions about their feelings and encouraged to choose their colors according to those feelings.

“They will do special art projects that they get to take home in memory of their special person,” Rice said.

Lots of special guests are also a part of the week, providing times of equine therapy, which uses horses as another therapy tool, along with yoga and karate, as well as a fun afternoon at the pool.

“They love it, and they have such a great time,” Rice said.

There’s lots of hard work that is also involved during camp, she continued, as the children and youth break up into groups during the week and work through a journal.

“Every day it’s a different type of thing. And some of it can get heavy, so they like to lighten it up and let them have fun, too,” Rice said.

Most of the people who come in and help during the week are volunteers, although some are employees that take vacation time to provide assistance at the camp, she said.

While they do try to keep costs low and get as much as possible donated, Rice said that a big portion of the cost being sought for the camp will go for materials, such as the journals and craft projects, for some staff members that are there for the entire time and insurance.

Camp Rainbow is held at the First ARP Statesville Boy Scout Camp location in Statesville on Davie Avenue.

Prior to gathering at this venue, Randy Berryhill, who serves as the bereavement care coordinator, shared memories of the first camps being held in multiple locations, including Fort Dobbs, then moving to Troutman Middle School and then the Statesville Montessori.

“In the early days, our bereavement camp was only for elementary children. Lazy 5 Ranch brought some large animals, and the local pet store brought some puppies for pet therapy; there was a clown and we had a cowboy magician for a few years also,” Berryhill said.

The children and youth that attend the camp have all experienced loss. “Typically, more than half are dealing with the loss of a parent or sibling. So they are very close, close losses,” Rice said, with “about 70 percent being sudden, unexpected losses,” she added.

During the camp, they learn skills, which many will take back home with them and share with other family members.

Darty shared how the camp brings these children and youth together as she noted that “Camp Rainbow is such a special time in our community where grieving children are connected to one another through their losses. They learn healthy ways to cope with their grief while being in a supportive and fun environment. Everything at Camp Rainbow is provided at no costs due to the wonderful support of United Way and our community.”

And when asked what she hoped those attending would gain from the experience at camp, Rice said, “we want them to take these healthy coping skills and carry them with them through life because what we see is, especially with the complicated traumatic losses that we’re seeing now, left untreated causes poor attendance in school, lack of sleep, poor grades, risky behaviors, and we know if left untreated, it really affects these children into the future. We want them to take these healthy coping skills that they’re learning and carry them with them in a way that they can honor their loved one and be comfortable with that and have success far into the future. So much of what we do as a society is putting fires out when people are having issues. We’re trying to help these kids now, and it is working and we see it and it’s amazing. These kids do wonderful things.”

Camp is just one of the programs within the Rainbow Kidz program, Rice shared as she noted that they are in every school in Iredell County that will have them.

“We do 27 schools at a time,” she said.

“We do our best to cover all of the schools,” Ashe noted, but there is a waiting list for the schools, as they are running into a staffing issue.

“We look at those wait lists to see the amount of children that are on those waiting lists, (and decide if) the next semester, do we need to move from this school to that one. There’s a large number that need us,” Ashe shared

And these Iredell County schools are giving back to help with the camp by engaging their own war against grief — Penny Wars, that is. Rice said they encouraged the students to get involved by challenging the schools across the county to do these Penny Wars. And the money raised through this will go to their Love United Iredell project to fund the camp.

So far, more than $1,000 has already been raised through the students, Rice said.

“We wanted to teach them that it might just be a penny, but we’re all doing it together. It really can make a difference and an impact,” she said. “And some of it, too, is just exposure, getting the students to talk about the program, and so that way we want everybody to know the service is here and that if they need it, they can participate.”

Rice expressed gratitude for the schools and their participation.

“We’re very thankful that these schools are doing this for us and talking about Rainbow Kidz, raising awareness and helping fund the camp at the same time,” she said.

Giving to the Rainbow Kidz project can help make an impact on these children as they attend camp and help them learn these coping skills.

“These are skills that they’re going to take far into their future, so the impact of a dollar today helping in this camp is just going to go so far and it really is a gift to be able to give these children what they need, no barriers, no cost, and just to give them what they need to be successful far into life,” shared Rice. “It’s heartwarming, and I encourage people to go on and check out Camp Rainbow on our Facebook page and our website and just see what the impact is that’s being made. It’s amazing.”

Rice also shared how thankful she is for the United Way and the work they have done to help the various organizations.

“We are very grateful, thankful for the United Way, they put a ton of work into this United Way project, and it really helps all these organizations fund these projects.”

When it was mentioned about the generosity of the community, Ashe added, “we live in an amazing community.”

Ashe noted that he wasn’t as young as these, but he lost both of his parents in his early 20s and when he speaks for Rainbow Kidz, he tells them “we all have loss, but if you take that loss and you go through the eyes of someone who is 10- or 12-years-old, imagine how that changes your perspective and how much heavier that can be.”

He noted what a difference this program and the support it provides would have made when he was going through school and therefore “is 100 percent behind this program. It’s definitely needed, and we’re happy that it’s part of our curriculum.”

The camp is not only a special time for the campers, but counselors, volunteers and parents see the difference it makes. On the Rainbow Kidz video, parents share how wonderful the camp is and that it’s a blessing.

When the camp is over, both parents on the video and Ashe and Rice noted that the children don’t want it to end. There are lots of tears Ashe said, and Rice said, “they don’t want to leave the camp. Every year I’m blown away by how much they enjoy it and how much they get from it.”

Meredith Flemming, MSW, LCSW, Rainbow Kidz grief counselor said that “Camp Rainbow is so special because campers get to interact with children from all over the county who have had a loss. They also have a chance to meet amazing guests and volunteers that generously give their time to help campers learn healthy coping skills for dealing with grief. All of this is provided at no cost to children and families. It is four days full of support, connections and most of all, courage!”