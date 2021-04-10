Love United Iredell: Boys and Girls Club looking for support for playground repairs

Kids from all over Iredell County go to the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, on Cochran Street in Statesville, every day to spend their afternoons in a safe environment and doing all the activities that kids love to do.
So many things are available to them. The one thing that is not? A playground.
The playground behind the building sits empty and unusable. The seat from one of the swing dangles loose over a ground that is too soft to safely play on.
For more than two years, children in the Iredell community have not gotten to enjoy that playground. But the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont (B&GCP) is looking for the community’s help to change this.
“It’s just a matter of getting the community involved to help us repair our playground so the kids can utilize it,” Carlos Navedo, director of development at the B&GCP, said. “The playground is not just a good way to have fun, it’s a good way for kids to release their stress and improve their mental health.”
Because of the state of the playground, the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont is partnering with Love United Iredell in the month of April to seek the help from the Iredell County community that they need to repair and rebuild the playground to make it suitable again for kids.
To make the needed repairs, the B&GCP estimates they will need just over $3,200.
“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we’ve not been able to utilize our resources to get the funding needed to get this playground up to par,” Navedo said. “We want the kids to come out and enjoy themselves again.”
In a video produced by the B&GCP that was sent out to the Iredell community and Iredell-Statesville Schools, kids were interviewed showing the extent of the damage to the playground.
“They were the ones telling people what they missed the most — the swings, being able to jump around and express themselves,” Navedo said. “No one else can say it better than they can.”
The Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont is seeking help in the form of donations as well as sponsorships to help refurbish the playground to a usable state. They put out a call to the community to help with the actual repair process.
“Anybody that can turn a wrench or knows something about playground repair is welcome,” Navedo said. “It’s definitely a great time for the community to come together to volunteer to make this playground a great place for the community.”
Those wishing to donate financially can visit the donation webpage at www.app.mobilecause.com/vf/2021LUI/team/BGC. Donations could also be made by texting “2021LUI” to 71777.
As the world begins to return to a sense of normalcy, the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont is hoping to give kids one more way for them to play and be kids again, but they need the Iredell community to help them achieve that goal.