 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Love United Iredell: Boys and Girls Club looking for support for playground repairs
0 comments
top story

Love United Iredell: Boys and Girls Club looking for support for playground repairs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kids from all over Iredell County go to the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, on Cochran Street in Statesville, every day to spend their afternoons in a safe environment and doing all the activities that kids love to do.

So many things are available to them. The one thing that is not? A playground.

The playground behind the building sits empty and unusable. The seat from one of the swing dangles loose over a ground that is too soft to safely play on.

For more than two years, children in the Iredell community have not gotten to enjoy that playground. But the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont (B&GCP) is looking for the community’s help to change this.

“It’s just a matter of getting the community involved to help us repair our playground so the kids can utilize it,” Carlos Navedo, director of development at the B&GCP, said. “The playground is not just a good way to have fun, it’s a good way for kids to release their stress and improve their mental health.”

Because of the state of the playground, the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont is partnering with Love United Iredell in the month of April to seek the help from the Iredell County community that they need to repair and rebuild the playground to make it suitable again for kids.

To make the needed repairs, the B&GCP estimates they will need just over $3,200.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we’ve not been able to utilize our resources to get the funding needed to get this playground up to par,” Navedo said. “We want the kids to come out and enjoy themselves again.”

In a video produced by the B&GCP that was sent out to the Iredell community and Iredell-Statesville Schools, kids were interviewed showing the extent of the damage to the playground.

“They were the ones telling people what they missed the most — the swings, being able to jump around and express themselves,” Navedo said. “No one else can say it better than they can.”

The Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont is seeking help in the form of donations as well as sponsorships to help refurbish the playground to a usable state. They put out a call to the community to help with the actual repair process.

“Anybody that can turn a wrench or knows something about playground repair is welcome,” Navedo said. “It’s definitely a great time for the community to come together to volunteer to make this playground a great place for the community.”

Those wishing to donate financially can visit the donation webpage at www.app.mobilecause.com/vf/2021LUI/team/BGC. Donations could also be made by texting “2021LUI” to 71777.

As the world begins to return to a sense of normalcy, the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont is hoping to give kids one more way for them to play and be kids again, but they need the Iredell community to help them achieve that goal.

“It’s going to be great,” Navedo said. “For most kids, the thing they’ve missed the most is the camaraderie. They’ve missed their friends, and the social aspect, over the last year. It’s just an overall feeling of the kids being able to get back to normalcy.”

More Information

Love United Iredell needs help to fund local nonprofits and share the good work they are doing. Over the next 14 days we will be sharing the projects of 11 nonprofits in the media which hope to impact 4,377 lives with their important work in the community. This will be accomplished through the partnerships of 36 local nonprofits, schools, businesses, and civic groups working together to build a better community. During this time 8,050 individuals will learn more about the missions of the agency they choose to partner with. 

You can participate by donating or sharing the information and mission of a nonprofit you believe in!  Check them all out at:  http://bit.ly/LUI2021LUI or by text the number 71777 with the message 2021LUI for a link. 

United Way of Iredell County (or UWIredell on Instagram) on social media or your nonprofit of choice to continue to learn more about what these great nonprofits are working to accomplish. 

Gold level sponsors and partners are Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln GM, 92.9 & 500 WAME Real Country, and Iredell-Statesville Schools for donating funds to make all 11 of these projects become a reality.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert