Love United Iredell: Boys and Girls Club looking for support for playground repairs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we’ve not been able to utilize our resources to get the funding needed to get this playground up to par,” Navedo said. “We want the kids to come out and enjoy themselves again.”

In a video produced by the B&GCP that was sent out to the Iredell community and Iredell-Statesville Schools, kids were interviewed showing the extent of the damage to the playground.

“They were the ones telling people what they missed the most — the swings, being able to jump around and express themselves,” Navedo said. “No one else can say it better than they can.”

The Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont is seeking help in the form of donations as well as sponsorships to help refurbish the playground to a usable state. They put out a call to the community to help with the actual repair process.

“Anybody that can turn a wrench or knows something about playground repair is welcome,” Navedo said. “It’s definitely a great time for the community to come together to volunteer to make this playground a great place for the community.”

Those wishing to donate financially can visit the donation webpage at www.app.mobilecause.com/vf/2021LUI/team/BGC. Donations could also be made by texting “2021LUI” to 71777.