Love United Iredell agencies are grateful for you

The United Way of Iredell County has been working to spread the mission of 12 local agencies across the county through Love United Iredell. The United Way of Iredell County cannot say enough thanks to this community for its support in donations, partnerships and sponsorships. Officially Feb. 20 is the last public outreach day of the Love United Iredell initiative for 2022, however, we highly encourage you to visit www.LoveUnitedIredell.org in order to learn more about these agencies now.
The past 14 days of public outreach wouldn’t have been possible without our marketing sponsors allowing us a platform to share their mission. We need to be sure to especially thank: 92.9 & 550 WAME Real Country; Connect Iredell; Mooresville Tribune; Statesville Record and Landmark; Iredell Free News; and Z102.5FM Classic Rock.
Our business sponsors have been equally as important in allowing us the ability to achieve our successes! Randy Marion Chevrolet Lincoln and Ford; Greenbrier Grill; Banner Drug; Doosan Bobcat; Iredell County Economic Development Corp.; Iredell-Statesville Schools; Kindness Closet; Top of the Lake Rotary; and Statesville Distribution Services have all stepped up to assist in different ways that will impact individuals’ lives in this community in big ways!
Thank you also goes out to our 12 participating agencies for their hard work and the projects which will be able to become a reality now. Our Love United Iredell agencies for 2022 were: FeedNC; Food For Days; G4G Ministries; HealthReach Community Clinic; Iredell County Friends of the Library; Iredell County Partnership for Young Children; Leadership Statesville; Pharos Parenting; Purple Heart Homes; Rainbow Kidz; Upper Room and Watchmen of the Streets.
There are a few projects which have not yet made their goal, which means that some projects may not be able to be as impactful in the lives of our neighbors. We encourage you, if you are able, to become a part of the team of individuals who step up and make these goals a reality! Visit www.LoveUnitedIredell.org to see what projects still need additional funding today right now. Or checks can still be mailed to United Way of Iredell County, P.O. Box 1312, Statesville, NC 28687, just be sure to designate your LUI donation to an agency you choose.
Although this initiative is coming to a close, you may continue to donate to these organizations and become involved in their mission! We encourage you to continue volunteering your time and learning more about the numerous organizations that do great work within Iredell County. The United Way of Iredell County looks forward to continuing to expand our collaborative work with individuals, businesses, churches, clubs, nonprofits and government agencies to improve lives in Iredell County.
We again say, THANK YOU!
Sara Lewis is the director of community engagement and foundation relations at United Way of Iredell County.