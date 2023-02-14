The Back to School Bash organizers have a simple goal in mind as they prepare bookbags, notebooks and other school supplies for more than a thousand local students.

“We believe that every child deserves to begin school well prepared and feeling good about themselves,” Bash Coordinator Nicole Beam said.

Teamwork between area churches, community partners, and volunteers from the community last year meant they were able to serve more than 1,100 students with the help of more than 100 volunteers who gave out supplies, as well as a meal at the outdoor event at Statesville High School.

Needless to say, that isn’t done without a plan in place.

Like every year, the planning process for the bash began in January as the leadership team comes together and sets a date before they reach out to those community partners that allow them to serve as many children as they do. From there, the website is updated and word goes out to businesses and churches before fundraising begins in February and doesn’t end until the day of the event. Shoes are collected in May — more may be ordered in June as their budget allows — and school supplies are ordered by the end of June for the students registered.

May and June are also critical months for the Bash as it register volunteers and continues its efforts up until the day of the event.

“When Bash day arrives, we are so excited to put the months’ worth of planning into motion. It is always worth the effort to see the smiles and joy on the faces of those we serve,” Beam said.

She said that the two biggest hurdles for the Bash are fundraising and collecting shoes for school-age students.

“It takes a lot to cover the costs of brand-new school supplies and backpacks. Area churches, community organizations, and businesses collect and donate shoes. If we fall short of our goal, then we have to purchase shoes out of our budget as well. We are always so grateful for the donations we receive,” Beam said.

That’s why the Bash has teamed up with the Love United Iredell campaign to raise $1,500, which will cover the costs of supplies for 43 students. Beam said for each child that is registered with the bash, a book bag and school supplies are ordered, which include notebook paper or spiral notebooks, pencils, pens, markers, erasers, binders, crayons, colored pencils, scissors, index cards and pocket folders. Costs can fluctuate each year, but they budget around $25 to $40 in a given year, as well as the cost of shoes.

But it is all worth the effort when students receive their supplies.

“The joy and excitement in the faces of the students we serve make it all worthwhile,” Beam said. “Seeing our community come together to offer resources ranging from helpful information from health care partners, free sports and kindergarten physicals, a free meal, and much more brings joy to our team. We want to do what we can to foster connectedness and hope in our community!”

Those who wish to donate can visit www.LoveUnitedIredell.org for more information as well as how to give to the Back to School Bash and other Love United Iredell causes.

For more information, see www.b2sbiss.org.