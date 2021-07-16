Louise Rhinehardt celebrating her 105th birthday

Louise Rhinehardt of Statesville is celebrating her 105th birthday today.

She was born on July 16, 1916 and currently lives at Autumn Care in Statesville. Prior to moving to Autumn Care, she lived in the Rankintown community for more than 50 years. She is believed to be the oldest living resident of this community and “a pillar of strength and faith in the Rankintown community.”

Her church family at Bethel Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Statesville is her family. So much so, that in 1996, she adopted the Rev. James E. Williams, pastor of the congregation and his wife, Shirley Williams, not only as her spiritual leaders but as her spiritual children as well.

Rhinehardt was a faithful member of the church, which is located on Turner Street, for many years. She served as a mother of the church and a member of the pastor’s side committee.

Her church family noted that they “praise God for a precious jewel like Louise Rhinehardt.”

She is remembered for her signature dish of pea salad and she loved to bring joy to others with that delicious salad, church members said. Her favorite foods include chicken and catfish and coffee ranks up there as well. And she has it with one cream and one sugar.

Brenda Nixon, who has known Rhinehardt all her life, said she and the church family at Bethel feels that Rhinehardt is one in a million.