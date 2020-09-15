LOOKING TO THE FUTURE

Ashley said it's important for the city to establish what certain land is used to allow residents and businesses to know what can go where. With that in place, landowners can plan for what might be coming in the future, like a city park, and businesses can research and plan where to locate to take advantage of how the city will develop in the coming years.

The last land-use plan was made by the city in 2004.

For citizens like Ben and Maria Thomas of Statesville who attended the event, they hope to get a better idea of what the city sees in its own future while they play their part in that plan as well. While planning for the future is often optimistic, both of them hope to see some of the current issues Statesville is dealing with addressed as well.

"I'd like to see more businesses," Ben said. "I've noticed a lot of business in the area closed up, and I'm wondering what's going on with that. And there are houses sitting around unmaintained, so I'm wondering what's going on with that also."

Some of their concerns didn't fully fall under the Planning Board, but they hoped the city took a holistic approach to improve areas of the city already developed.

"We want to be informed. We're new to Statesville so I'm happy they put something together like this, so this is a start for us."

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.