LOOKING FOR SPACE: City continues plan to replace Fire Station No. 1

The Statesville City Council will consider moving forward with its plan to replace Fire Station 1.
Replacing the aging station is on the agenda for the meeting at 7 p.m. today at City Hall, 227 S. Center St.
The station was built in 1952 as the city's first fire station, but the age of the building shows after 68 years.
It doesn't help either that their ladder truck just barely squeezes inside of the building. The ladder truck was lowered on its chassis to fit in, but it's still a tight fit.
But replacing it won't be cheap. According to the City Council action request from City Manager Ron Smith, the estimated total cost of a new building and the land it will stand on is $6,295,000.
Smith said the city is looking at multiple sites but haven't gone as far as picking one to present to the council. Monday's agenda item picks up on a closed session discussion, as well as previous public talks from the council.
"However, we look to gain their direction on how to move forward Monday night," Smith said in an email.
In the agenda for Monday's meeting, Smith estimates it will lead to a $1.17 tax impact for the city. The action request said Fire Station 1 "will continue to deteriorate" and costs to maintain it will increase if the station isn't relocated to the "right" site.
Other agenda items
The council will consider improving an ordinance to establish 25 mph speed zones on portions of Radio Road and the establishment of a stop intersection on the 1400 Block of Alexander Street at its intersection with Medlin Street.
There are several rezoning and annexation items on the agenda as well.
Other items include going forward with approval to apply for funds to help replace the elevated sewer pipe in the vicinity of Simonton Road with a buried sewer line and a study for the purpose of conducting a feasibility study to convert the Jane Sowers Road / I-77 overpass to an interchange.
Another item will look at proposed fees for tennis and pickleball instruction and court rentals to the city’s fee schedule.
There will also be a review of the city’s first quarter of 2021 financial position and consider actions delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
