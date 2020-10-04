LOOKING FOR SPACE: City continues plan to replace Fire Station No. 1

The Statesville City Council will consider moving forward with its plan to replace Fire Station 1.

Replacing the aging station is on the agenda for the meeting at 7 p.m. today at City Hall, 227 S. Center St.

The station was built in 1952 as the city's first fire station, but the age of the building shows after 68 years.

It doesn't help either that their ladder truck just barely squeezes inside of the building. The ladder truck was lowered on its chassis to fit in, but it's still a tight fit.

But replacing it won't be cheap. According to the City Council action request from City Manager Ron Smith, the estimated total cost of a new building and the land it will stand on is $6,295,000.

Smith said the city is looking at multiple sites but haven't gone as far as picking one to present to the council. Monday's agenda item picks up on a closed session discussion, as well as previous public talks from the council.

"However, we look to gain their direction on how to move forward Monday night," Smith said in an email.