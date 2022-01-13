Lonnie Gray to be guest speaker at virtual MLK Day Community Celebration

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held at 9 a.m. Monday and will be a virtual celebration.

The 2022 theme is “Persevering Through the Power of Prayer and Praise.”

The guest speaker will be Bishop Lonnie E. Gray. He is the pastor and founder of First Resurrection Church of God in Statesville and Divine Truth Restoration Ministries in Charlotte. Having served in ministry for 39 years (35 years as pastor), his love for ministry is honored by the fact that God has chosen him to carry his precious word.

Gray is faithfully committed to evangelizing the world through crusades, prayer, Christian education and ministerial training. He also counsels families, individuals and all who need spiritual restoration.

Gray is a graduate of Fellowship Community Bible Institute of Johnson City, Tennessee, and he has earned two doctorates. He obtained his master’s and doctorate in theology from Ambassador Christian College in Kannapolis. He also received master’s and doctorate in Christian ministries from PTP School of Christian Education in Charlotte. Gray is a professor of Christian education at PTP School.

