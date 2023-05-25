Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Longest Table, a place where people of all walks of life can enjoy a meal together, returned to Statesville on Tuesday after a three-year hiatus.

Nearly 1,000 people showed up.

“We are so excited to see the energy and enthusiasm for this event after a three-year pause. During those three years, there wasn’t a month that went by that I didn’t hear a comment from someone about bringing this event back to our community, and we are thankful to be able to make that happen,” United Way Executive Director Brett Eckerman said. “What makes this event different is the commitment of the participants and volunteers to meet new friends. It’s not always comfortable to sit down to dinner with 15 people you haven’t met before and isn’t something we do often. But the willingness to share, listen, connect and empathize across that table is what makes this event so special.”

A total of 958 people took part in the event as attendees or volunteers came together on the track at Statesville High School’s football stadium.

The United Way’s Longest Table is an acknowledgement that food is a great way of bringing people together and allows people to open up to others, even if they’ve just met them.

As people made their way to their seats, the United Way’s Director of Marketing Jody Taylor was proud to see all the effort to bring the community together pay off.

“It’s really amazing, you can really see from start to finish the efforts of all the community members that are on our planning team and how it’s all coming together tonight to create community,” Taylor said. “Considering how communities across the country are divided, we want to bridge those gaps and bring people together and share similarities, find commonalities and what makes us special as residents and neighbors of Iredell County.”

While chickens were cooked by Grill 4 God, Cheney’s Brothers and others were going about preparing food and setting up the many literal tables that made up the figurative Longest Table. Other sponsors for the event included Iredell Health System, Mitchell Community College, Piedmont HealthCare, Iredell Free News, Iredell-Statesville Schools, WAME Radio—Real Country 92.9, First Citizens Bank Statesville, Doosan Bobcat, Kewaunee Scientific, City of Statesville, Waffle Chick and United Way of Iredell County.