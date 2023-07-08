Unexpectedly, I found a copy of Billy Collin’s book, “Sailing Alone Around the Room: New and Selected Poems,” in the Goodwill store near Lowe’s north of town. For a mere pittance, it was mine.

Mr. Collins, in case you did not know, was our nation’s poet laureate of these (sometimes) United States from 2001-2003. Imagine that. Quite an honor, I would say, to be deemed our official poet. Imagine being able to put that on your resume!

The 172-page trade paperback (New York: Random House, 2001) bore the unmistakable signs of having been read: words here and there had been underlined, the cover was creased and several pages were dog-eared. How many hands had the book passed through before it came into mine? No way to tell.

I can’t imagine someone donating a book of Billy Collins’ poems to the Goodwill store, although I’m glad that someone did. I can, however, imagine giving copies of Collins’ books to people I think might need to read his words and know that their thoughts are often the same as those of others.

For Mr. Collins has the gift of looking at everyday things and seeing them through a poet’s eyes. William James Collins — “Billy” — is still alive and living in Manhattan, where he was born in 1941.

A reviewer in “The New York Times” once referred to Collins as “the most popular poet in America,” but then as another writer has observed, while America is literate, by and large, we are not a literary people, especially in regard to poetry, which is a shame.

If you are a regular reader of my weekly columns in the R&L (and I hope you are), you may have noticed that I seldom mention poets and their craft, the sole exception to this being a column I wrote on the American poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti (1919-2021), whom I also admire.

Collins’ poetry is far removed from the poems we learned in grammar school, such as 1902’s “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud” by British poet William Wordsworth (1770-1850). And let us not forget “Hiawatha” and other works by American poet Mr. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807-1882).

Probably Collins’ best-known poem is “Introduction to Poetry” which has been and will continue to be published in poetry anthologies. It is written from the point of view of an English teacher attempting to explain to students what poetry is about.

Writes Collins as the teacher:

“But all they want to do

Is tie the poem to a chair with rope

And torture a confession out of it.”

This is a far cry from Wordsworth’s fluttering daffodils “tossing their heads in sprightly dance.”

Another example, this simile by Collins from “Plight of the Troubadour.”

“My sentiments are tangled like kites

In the branches of her incomprehension….”

The very titles of some of Collins’ poems might be enough to set Wordsworth, Longfellow and friends fleeing the country such as “Taking Off Emily Dickinson’s Clothes.” One more is “Another Reason Why I Don’t Keep a Gun in the House.” My favorite Collins title may be, “To a Stranger Born in Some Distant Country Hundreds of Years from Now.”

These, clearly, are not titles of your grandfather’s poetry, as Billy Collins is not your grandfather’s poet.

Collins’ poetry appeals to me. It seems to say: “Go ahead, let your mind go where it wants to. It is time for recess and you can run and play with the other children or not. You can look for clear quartz crystals in the red clay playground dirt if you wish. Or you can play on the jungle gym, which you can imagine to be a spaceship or a castle… You can climb to its top or hang by your knees from a metal, horizontal bar if you want to.

“Let your imagination go free, run across the playground of your mind as you did when in Miss Sloop’s first-grade classroom at Park View Elementary School a half century ago.

In “Shoveling Snow with Buddha,” Collins writes, “This is so much better than a sermon in church, I say out loud, but Buddha keeps on shoveling. This is the true religion, the religion of snow.”

In the poem “Morning,” Collins tells us why mornings are his favorite time of day. “This is the best — throwing off the light covers, feet on the cold floor, and buzzing around the house on expresso —”

From “Nostalgia,” he tells us, “I was even thinking a little about the future, that place where people are doing a dance we cannot imagine, a dance whose name we can only guess.”

The American writer Samuel Clemens, who used the pen name Mark Twain, is credited with saying: “The difference between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter — it’s the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.”

Mr. Collins is a marksman as far as “right words” are concerned, and Mr. Twain and Mr. Collins would have gotten along well, I think.

In case you wondered, Ada Limon, a Californian of Mexican ancestry, is our current and 24th poet laureate and has been since 2022. Officially titled The Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry to the Library of Congress, the position pays $35,000 annually, and is appointed by the Librarian of Congress.