North Carolina’s newest historical highway marker will be unveiled at 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 beside the Statesville Civic Center, honoring the Wallace Brothers’ Herbarium (“Botanic Depot”). A reception at the Congregation Emanuel Synagogue, 206 Kelly St., Statesville, will follow the unveiling ceremony. All are invited.

A century ago, the mention of the Wallace Brothers and their “Botanic Depot” would have brought instant recognition on the part of almost any then-resident of Statesville. The Wallace Brothers, Isaac (1828-1902) and David (1832-1899), were the owners of a large wooden building that served as a collection and storage facility for a wealth of medicinal plants. Their building, “the Botanic Depot,” also known as “the herb house,” occupied the space now taken up by the Plaza Apartments Building at 120 S. Meeting St., Statesville.

The Wallaces and their numerous employees ran what was touted as America’s largest collection point for herbal roots, barks and fruits. These natural products were used by the pharmaceutical industry to make patent medicines and by local distillers to add flavoring to their products. Some sources go even further and state that the Wallace Brothers’ herbarium was the largest such collection point in the world.

Talking with Chester Middlesworth one time, Chet remarked on the unique, pungent aroma that permeated the air in and around the herb house. When I asked him to describe the odor, he was unable to because of its complexity, and just commented that it was very pungent.

Every year the brothers shipped from Statesville boxcar loads of berries, leaves, barks, fruits and roots to medicinal drug-making facilities in the northern states and to Europe. The Wallaces began operations in Statesville in 1859. There was also a similar, but smaller, herb business in Statesville run by Louis Pinkus.

Although Iredell County has a number of historical markers within county bounds, as yet there is no North Carolina historical highway marker informing visitors and residents of Statesville of the historical significance of the Wallace Herbarium.

This will soon change. For several years, JoAnne Aronson Rosenblum, in partnership with Jewish Heritage N.C., has worked to have the state erect a historical marker near where the herbarium once stood in downtown Statesville.

Rosenblum and her husband, Charles “Chuck” of Asheville, recently received word that the state will be erecting this historical marker, with the dedication ceremony on Oct. 15. Following the unveiling of the marker, a reception is planned to be held in the Congregation Emanuel Synagogue.

JoAnne is a graduate of Statesville High School, Class of 1967. Charles is a native of New Jersey. He and JoAnne met in college in Maryland. JoAnne is the great-granddaughter of Isaac Wallace. I was honored to help JoAnne collect some of the necessary documentation to have a marker erected.

The wording on the marker will be as follows:

WALLACE BROTHERS HERBARIUM

“World-renowned supplier of medicinal herbs, barks, berries &roots. Est. by Jewish immigrants, 1871. One block NW until 1942.”

Statesville-born author Doris Waugh Betts (1932-2012) wrote a notable short story centered on the Wallaces’ herbarium, “Spies in the Herb House,” which was in her collection, "The Astronomer and Other Stories" (1995). In her fictional story set in World War II, some Statesville children come to believe that the old herb building might be a place of rendezvous for Nazi spies and saboteurs.

Wallace exhibits won gold medals

The Wallace Brothers were awarded a gold medal at the Philadelphia Centennial Exhibition in 1876 and at the 1878 Paris Exposition for their display of 300 varieties of fruits, 125 varieties of mosses, 200 kinds of wood and 400 boxes of the types of roots that the brothers purchased. The brothers continued in the herb business until 1942 and the old, wooden herb house, which measure about 100 feet by 40 feet and which was two stories tall. Believed constructed ca. 1859, with subsequent additions (one in 883), it was razed in December of 1944.

Statesville, “The City of Progress,” was chosen by the Wallaces as their headquarters, as it had rail connections and was located fairly near the Appalachian Mountains, where many desirable medicinal plants, such as ginseng, could be collected. American ginseng (Panax quinquefolius) was probably the most valuable plant the Wallaces collected.

Dried parts of ginseng roots, made into a tea, is believed by some to boost energy, lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels, reduce stress, promote relaxation, treat diabetes, and manage sexual dysfunction in men.

Besides being a prominent part of Statesville’s business community, the Wallaces were founders of Congregation Emanuel Synagogue, said to be the state’s third-oldest Jewish house of worship. Before the synagogue was built, members of the congregation met in the Wallace home. Two of the town’s leaders, J.P. Caldwell, editor of The Landmark, and the Rev. William Wood, minister of the town’s large and influential First Presbyterian Church, both realized the importance of the Wallaces and their herb house to Statesville.

Wood saw the Jewish congregation as a religious resource and had the rabbi explain Jewish customs mentioned in the Bible. Editor Caldwell treated the town’s Jewish population just as he would any other religious congregation.

Funny money Wallace script

The Wallaces issued their own form of coupons in various denominations that could be exchanged for merchandise at their retail store on Center Street. This was called “funny money” by locals and examples of it are collectible. Dr. Steve Hill, at the Statesville Historical Collection, has examples of the Wallace’s “funny money.”

Their system

The Wallaces and their agents had an ingenious system to collect plants for their herbarium. First of all, the Wallaces sent the respected botanist, Mordecai E. Hyams, to the areas where the herbs grew. He instructed the local folks, mostly farmers, in what plants to pick and when. He was careful to remind them not to pick all of a plant, leaving some plants to regenerate.

Next, those who collected the plants took what they had collected to certain rural stores, where their accumulation was weighed and recorded. These rural collectors called their herb gathering activity “yarbin’.” The collectors were given credit at the store to purchase items they needed, such as cloth, coffee, glass, paper, salt and hardware items. These products were supplied to the rural stores by the Wallaces. When enough of a certain plant had been collected, say 20 pounds of ginseng, it was shipped to the Wallaces in Statesville.

This herb-collecting sideline provided mountain farmers with extra income and items they could not fabricate for themselves.

Lastly, the Wallaces put the small collections of herbs from their several points together and then shipped the plants and plant parts throughout the US and Europe to be made into medicines and as flavorings for medicines.

To give an idea of the size of shipments by the Wallace Brothers from Statesville, in 1876, they shipped 15 tons of roots, leaves, fruits and herbs to such European cities as Amsterdam, Bremen, Liverpool, London and Rotterdam. In 1887 it is recorded that the Wallaces shipped 41 freight car loads of dried apples. Ginseng, in particular, was shipped to China by the ton.

Statesville and Iredell County have waited long enough for a historical marker honoring the Wallace brothers’ legacy.