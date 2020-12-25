 Skip to main content
Lonely Children's Fund within sight of goal
Lonely Children's Fund within sight of goal

We are nearing the finish line for this year for the Lonely Children’s Fund and the $30,000 goal is so close.

As of Wednesday, folks in Iredell County have come through to the tune of nearly $28,000.

We know this community can come through with the remaining $2,015 or more to meet and exceed the goal.

What does the Lonely Children’s Fund do?

For children in foster care, those funds mean a sense of normalcy, school pictures, athletic fees, birthdays, field trips, graduation expenses, things taken for granted by others. The nearly 120 children in foster care in Iredell are there through no fault of their own, and while their basic needs are met by the Iredell County Department of Social Services, there are no funds for those extras.

That’s where the Lonely Children’s Fund comes in. The monies contributed by individuals, businesses and churches give those children the funds to have those school pictures, take part in extracurricular activities or go to the prom — in other words, to be a normal kid and interact with their peers and classmates.

The Lonely Children’s Fund began as a partnership between the Record & Landmark and DSS 60 years ago.

This fund and effort that began in 1960 allows the children in foster care to have Christmas gifts, and other needs that occur throughout the year.

As Angela Williams, program administrator for DSS, said, every dollar makes a difference.

Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.

