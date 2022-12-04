Lonely Children's Fund touches lives in a special way

This time of year is always a special time to engage in family activities and receive gifts and joy from others. The foster children that we serve don’t always get to experience that. The Lonely Children’s Fund helps provide children in foster care with normalcy through activities, clothing, gifts and school functions.

I have been a foster care social worker with Iredell County for 14 years. During this time, I have seen how the Lonely Children’s Fund has helped foster children feel a sense of normalcy.

The Lonely Children’s Fund over the years has assisted with Christmas for children in group homes, facilities and with relatives. The joy on children’s faces when they receive that one gift they wanted on their list is priceless and makes the job that much more enjoyable.

The Lonely Children’s Fund helped a 13-year-old boy purchase uniforms for school and new clothes. The child was able to receive his first pair of Nike sneakers and was so excited. The Lonely Children’s Fund assisted a family with purchasing fall clothes for a child that was in a trial home placement and the assistance helped to take a burden off of the family.

The Lonely Children’s Fund has assisted over the years with art classes, tutoring, prom dresses, furniture, bedding, luggage and so much more. The difference these little things make on the children and families we serve are truly priceless. The Lonely Children’s Fund is a program that continues year after year to touch children’s lives in a special way.

Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.