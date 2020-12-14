Lonely Children's Fund receives first donations

The fundraising goal of the Lonely Children’s Fund is $30,000, and the first donations toward that marker have been received.

The fund provides money for children in foster care to receive Christmas gifts and to help pay for other expenses throughout the year. The expenses include athletic fees, birthday gifts, school pictures, field trips, graduation costs and a sense of normalcy for these children.

Donations can be made through the rest of the year.

The onations received through Monday are:

Angelina Accardi, $20.

In memory of Kenneth Rummage, $100.

Rose Chapel United Methodist Church Men, $300.

Kenneth Johnson and Crystal Johnson, $30.

Crystal Johnson, $5.

Piedmont Mediation Center, $10.

James Foushee, $25.

Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.