Lonely Children's Fund provides normalcy for youth in foster care

Sometimes normalcy for youth in foster care is as simple as a being able to participate in age-appropriate social, scholastic and enrichment activities such as dance, karate, art classes, school field trips, and summer camps. This is what your contribution to the Lonely Children’s Fund provides. It provides children in care with access to tutoring and ability to purchase items of interest and to attend community events with friends.

I have had the privilege of working for the Iredell County Department of Social Services for over 14 years. One of the most common assumptions about how to help children in foster care is that you must have a generous amount money to have a positive impact. However, that is not the case, any small contribution helps make normalcy a reality for children in care.

When children come into the custody of the department, we immediately and diligently try to locate relatives. For a sibling group of three, the department was able to place these children with their extended family members; however, this provided a financial strain on the extended family. With the Lonely Children’s Fund, the department was able to purchase beds and bedding for this sibling group. Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces, as they were able to select the bedding of their choice was amazing as these children lacked the basic necessities that we all take for granted.

Individuals like you are an inspiration to all of us. We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many individuals throughout the years who care about the children of Iredell County. Knowing that we are in a time of financial unpredictability, your donation to the Lonely Children’s Fund is extra special to us. Thank you, thank you, thank you for being that inspiration that our children need.