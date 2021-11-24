Lonely Children's Fund provides foster kids with gift of a lifetime

It has been a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as many families are still struggling medically, emotionally or financially. We are all striving for some type of normalcy again. However, as the holiday season approaches there are 83 Iredell County children in foster care through no fault of their own. These children have been abused and neglected and continue to desire some type of normalcy in their lives.

The Lonely Children’s Fund helps provide children in foster care support for activities that otherwise would not be possible. The fund provides money for children in foster care to get Christmas gifts and birthday presents. The fund also assists throughout the year and helps pay for things such as school field trips, summer camps and other extracurricular activities that otherwise they may not be able to participate in.

I have worked in foster care with Iredell County for 16 years. I have been able to see the joy and memories the Lonely Children’s funding helps create for the children that we work with on a daily basis.

