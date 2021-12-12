Lonely Children's Fund makes huge impact, one donation at a time

I would like to personally thank the extraordinary people in our community that so graciously give to the Lonely Children’s Fund annual campaign each year. One of the children in my caseload has been in foster care for more than three years. He was placed in a group home initially because there was no foster family available at the time he entered care, not to mention that there is always a shortage of families interested in fostering older youth and teenagers.

This young man was not a behavior problem and did well in the group home setting. Even though a potential foster/guardianship opportunity became available, this child did not want to move from the group home if he could not be placed with his own family. After quite some time the agency was able to locate a maternal relative.

Because of the community’s selflessness and generosity, a young man who has been in foster care for 3+ years was able to be reunited with his grandmother. Through the Lonely Children’s Fund and other resources collected, his grandmother was able to help secure housing and get necessary household items that would help her provide for her grandson. The family is doing well and so very happy to finally be together. This would not have been possible without the Lonely Children’s Fund and the amazing people who contribute and pour back into our foster youth and community. The Lonely Children’s Fund campaign makes a huge impact on our families, one donation at a time.

Nikki Vines is the foster care social worker for Iredell County Department of Social Services.