Lonely Children's Fund makes a difference in lives of foster kids

“Community members have faithfully and consistently made it possible through the Lonely Children’s Fund for these children to be remembered and recognized. It lets the children know that they matter and that natural events in their lives such as birthdays, school pictures, field trips, graduation expenses and other normal childhood activities are important for them as they interact with their peers and classmates,” she said.

She said the lives of children in foster care have been disrupted through no fault of their own. It could be due to substance abuse by the parents, domestic violence, mental health issues or other forms of abuse.

“They have had their safety and well-being compromised and their lives put at risk,” Smith said.

For the past 61 years, readers have come through to help make a difference in the lives of these children and we are confident that will happen again this year.

During the coming weeks, we will be publishing editorials from various DSS social workers explaining what a difference your donations have made in the life of a child.

We also will be periodically publishing the names of those who donate or the amounts for those that wish to remain anonymous.

Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.

Donna Swicegood is the local editor of the Statesville Record & Landmark and Mooresville Tribune.