Lonely Children's Fund makes a difference in lives of foster kids

Thanks to the generous people of Iredell County, more than $32,000 was raised in 2020 for the Lonely Children’s Fund, exceeding the $30,000 goal.
In 2021, the goal is still $30,000 but we are confident that this community will again come through for the children in foster care in Iredell County.
This is the 61st year of the partnership between the Record & Landmark (with the Mooresville Tribune joining the past three years) for the Lonely Children’s Fund.
What does the money raised through the Lonely Children’s Fund mean for a child in foster care?
It means money for school pictures, field trips, graduation expenses, art classes, athletic fees and other day-to-day extras many take for granted. It also enables a foster child to receive Christmas presents. And, maybe, most importantly it gives them a sense of normalcy.
There are 83 children in foster care in Iredell County. They may be in foster homes, group homes or in relative placement, and while some expenses are covered for those children, simple extras are not included.
Yvette Smith, director of Iredell Department of Social Services, said this program, which began in 1960, allows children in foster care to have Christmas gifts, and it supplies other needs throughout the year.
“Community members have faithfully and consistently made it possible through the Lonely Children’s Fund for these children to be remembered and recognized. It lets the children know that they matter and that natural events in their lives such as birthdays, school pictures, field trips, graduation expenses and other normal childhood activities are important for them as they interact with their peers and classmates,” she said.
She said the lives of children in foster care have been disrupted through no fault of their own. It could be due to substance abuse by the parents, domestic violence, mental health issues or other forms of abuse.
“They have had their safety and well-being compromised and their lives put at risk,” Smith said.
For the past 61 years, readers have come through to help make a difference in the lives of these children and we are confident that will happen again this year.
During the coming weeks, we will be publishing editorials from various DSS social workers explaining what a difference your donations have made in the life of a child.
We also will be periodically publishing the names of those who donate or the amounts for those that wish to remain anonymous.
Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.
Donna Swicegood is the local editor of the Statesville Record & Landmark and Mooresville Tribune.