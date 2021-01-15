Lonely Children's Fund exceeds $30,000 goal

The people of Iredell County came through again for the Lonely Children’s Fund.
The donations were more than the modest $30,000 goal set for the 2020-21 campaign.
The $32,820 will mean the more than 100 children in foster care in Iredell County can buy school pictures, will have the means to pay for athletic fees and can look forward to being able to participate in field trips and go to the prom.
Since 1960, the Record & Landmark has teamed up with the Iredell County Department of Social Services to raise money through the Lonely Children’s Fund for foster children in this county.
Thanks to the generous people in Iredell County, these children can experience a sense of normalcy by being able to take part in activities just like all of their peers.
In a challenging year due to the pandemic that meant loss of jobs for many people, Iredell County folks came through with donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund.
As Angela Williams, program administrator for DSS, put it “when people have had limited resources, this is a testament to the care and concern that the community has for the children and this vulnerable population.”
This is the latest group of donations, which totaled $4,835 which put the funds raised over the $30,000 mark.
Willard G. Bowers, $500
Rebecca Dickerson, $75
Dan Mitchell, $100
With love from Gail Husvar, $100
Richard and Mary Hutchens in honor of our granddaughter (ER nurse), Morgan Russ, $25
Anonymous, $25
In Christ’s love by Beverly Thompson, $25
In honor of Steve and Connie Tate by his office staff, $125
Crystal Johnson, $5
In memory of Carli White by Delan and Gina White, $200
Christopher Beatty, $500
Don and Susan Crater, $50
In memory of Megan Austin Knox by Karen Knox, $25
In honor of grandchildren, Beaux Knox and Wyatt Knox by Karen Knox, $25
In memory of Cecil Davis by Betty Davis, $25
Anonymous, $25
Grant Miller, $75
Mary and Jens Hanson, $50
Joei Joei Chang, $250
Mary Seidenfaden, $25
In honor of all medical personnel and first responders by Steve and Shirley Heintz, $100
Barbara and Henry Hall in honor of Helen Hall, $100
Tammy and David Pressly in memory of Karl and Helen Deaton, $100
June Rogers, $50
Anonymous, $50
Donna Mason, $50
In memory of my brother McKinsey Parrish by Linda Lindenberg, $50
In honor of grandchildren, Logan Butler, Conner Butler, Caroline Cabe, Riley Cabe, Emma Butler and Sydney Butler by J. Wilbur and Anne Cabe, $300
Richard Harrington, $25
In memory of Mark Morrison and in honor of grandsons, Gus, Green and Collan by Karen Morrison, $100
Dennis and Sheila Watkins, $200
Judith Suter, gift, 50
Antoinette Conger in memory of my sister, Susan Henretta and my brother, Pete Henretta, $100
S. and J. Forman, gift, $200
Anonymous, $1,000
In honor of grandchildren, Karen and Graham Neilson, $30