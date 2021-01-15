Lonely Children's Fund exceeds $30,000 goal

The people of Iredell County came through again for the Lonely Children’s Fund.

The donations were more than the modest $30,000 goal set for the 2020-21 campaign.

The $32,820 will mean the more than 100 children in foster care in Iredell County can buy school pictures, will have the means to pay for athletic fees and can look forward to being able to participate in field trips and go to the prom.

Since 1960, the Record & Landmark has teamed up with the Iredell County Department of Social Services to raise money through the Lonely Children’s Fund for foster children in this county.

Thanks to the generous people in Iredell County, these children can experience a sense of normalcy by being able to take part in activities just like all of their peers.

In a challenging year due to the pandemic that meant loss of jobs for many people, Iredell County folks came through with donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund.

As Angela Williams, program administrator for DSS, put it “when people have had limited resources, this is a testament to the care and concern that the community has for the children and this vulnerable population.”