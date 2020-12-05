Lonely Children's Fund ensures joyous experiences for children in foster care

With the holiday season upon us and this hectic year coming to an end, many families are looking for ways to support the less fortunate in our community. The holiday season is a time of giving and who better to support during this holiday season than the children currently in foster care in Iredell County.

The Lonely Children’s Fund helps provide children in foster care support for activities that otherwise would not be possible. The Iredell County Department of Social Services strives to ensure that children in care are able to participate in experiences that bring them joy. Many activities such as going to the prom, spending the summer outside at camp, and going on field trips with classmates were not possible this year due to COVID-19. With the donations gathered last year through the Lonely Children’s Fund our agency was able to help ensure that children in care were still able to have the joyous experiences despite the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On my case load this past year a relative was willing to become a possible placement for her cousin, but she knew money would be tight. Through the Lonely Children’s Fund, we were able to buy the child in care new clothes for school and a tablet for him to use over the summer and to complete his school work. Having the ability to provide these seemingly small gestures allows families to focus on the child’s emotional needs first.