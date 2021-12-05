Lonely Children's Fund ensures foster kids experience holiday joy all year long

With the holiday season approaching many families are looking for ways to give back to our community. The holiday season is a time of giving and who better to support during this holiday season than the children currently in foster care in Iredell County.

The Lonely Children’s Fund helps provide children in foster care support for activities that otherwise would not be possible. The Iredell County Department of Social Services strives to ensure that children in care are able to participate in experiences that bring them joy. Many activities such as going to the prom, spending the summer outside at camp, and going on field trips with classmates are made possible with donations from the Lonely Children’s Fund.

On my case load this past year, a child turned 13 and was no longer eligible for a voucher to remain at his current after-school program. This child has several mental health diagnoses and has built a strong connection with the after-school program staff. This child also struggles with change in his routine, so with the funds available through the Lonely Children’s Fund, our agency was able to pay for this child’s after-school care.