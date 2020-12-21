 Skip to main content
Lonely Children's Fund donors
Donations so far have bumped the Lonely Children's Fund more than halfway toward the $30,000 goal.

The fund provides money for children in foster care to receive Christmas gifts and to help pay for other expenses throughout the year. The expenses include athletic fees, birthday gifts, school pictures, field trips, graduation costs and a sense of normalcy for these children.

Donations can be made through the rest of the year.

In memory of Nathan W. Black from James and Diane Smith, $125

Sandra Martin, $100

In memory of Vance and Ella Peacock by Denny and Trudy Peacock, $20

In memory of Dock and Ray Shoemaker by Denny and Trudy Peacock, $20

In memory of Maxine Dearman by Ed, Tim and Steve, $100

Eber and Margaret Hudson, $100

In memory of my precious granddaughter, Blair Marie Dodge by Mr. and Mrs. Don Armlin, $25

In honor of our grandchildren and great grandchildren by Steve and Martha Johnson, $100

Providence United Methodist Church, $500

In memory of Fred and Doris Johnson, J. Wayne Harrington, and our little angel by Mike and Beverly Johnson, $200

Lucille Harwell in honor of grandkids, $40

In memory of Maggie Roseboro by Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, $50

Walter Mason, $15

Gene Gordan and family, $500

In memory of Franklin Hardee Eller by his widow Jeanette Elle, $100

Sue Sherrill, thankful to be blessed with grandchildren Logan, Kathryn and Carson. Thank you and Merry Christmas, $100

Robert D. and Janice Wells, $100

Snow Creek United Methodist Church, $100

Robert Miller, $100

James and Michelle Vacca, $100

Memorial of B.L. and Treva Walker; anonymous donation, $200

Anonymous donation, $1,000

Memorial of Jim and Boots Cashion, anonymous donation, $200

Patricia Harper Petrozza, $30

In memory of W. Gryder by Doris Sams $50

In memory of Ann Sams by Charles Sams, $50

Sandra Cox, $50

Tommy and Mary Mason, $300

In memory of Howard and Maude Deal by Carolyn Stevenson, $25

In memory of Halbert and Hilda Rimmer by Sandra Overcash, $100

In memory of Billy McEvilly from Toni and Bill McEvilly, $100

Bill and Lourdes Winters $100

In memory of our loved ones by Mike and Melba Green, $150

In memory of Carl and Sue Ralston by C. Douglas and Patti Ralston, $200

Agnes Schneider, $500

Willard and Polly Bowers, $500

In honor of my sisters Aileen Grant Waugh, Shirley Grant Jasper and Nancy Grant Wilson and in memory of our parents, Hill and Mae Grant by Jeanene Grant-McColl, $100.

In memory of Aunt Dot Covington by Sandra Parker, $25

Honoring my grandchildren, Austin Corriher, Emily Corriher, William Hicks by grandmother, Patsy Corriher, $300

In honor of my grand and great grandchildren by Myrna Dilday, $100

Gerald and Debbie Sloan, $50

Winthrop Friends Meeting by Alec Grant, $400

Reva and Janice Moore, $20

In memory of Carole Darty from Ruthie, mother, Antwuan, son, sister, Bloom, brother, Jeff and niece, April, $100

In memory of husband Frank, who passed away in 2019, by Audrey Bollero, $100

Roger and Annette Roark, $250

Shana Weigand, Ellen Zester, Beth Harman, Blanca Espnosa, Amanda Queen, Judy Klutz, Robin Lackey, Kim Denny, Keasha Gonzales, Deborah Williams, Wendy Hyde, Teresa Owens, Holly Demao, Gwyn McLaughlin, Alice Josey, Lisa Bennett, Sandy Marrow, Kelly Abraham, Lisa Murdock, Riva Daining, Amber Synder, Kao Yang, Gigi Mudd, Jennifer Harrington, Megan Klutz and Lisa Devore, $260

J. Dale and Diane McLelland, $250

Toby Gordon in honor of grandsons, $200

Dorothy Woodard and Pam Case, $200

In loving memory of Ken Grant, our precious husband, dad and popie, from Lounell Grant, $200

In memory of our beautiful grandson, Joel Kegan McInnis from grandparents, Janis and Larry Black, $100

Anonymous, $3,000

Anonymous, $1,000

In memory of our son, Russell Perry and grandson, Danny Zoltowski from Frances Perry, $25

Dianne and Richard Harrington, $25

David and Diane Cash, $200

In honor of our grandchildren from Roy and Judy Ritter, $600

Nancy and John Garland, $300

Gary and Patricia Rheaume, $125

Kenneth and Crystal Johnson, $5

In honor of grandchildren, Delaney, Brittany and Emerson by Jim and Joan Bumgarner, $75

In memory of COVID-19 victims who have died and in honor of the health care teams who work to battle the virus by Barry and Pattie Templeton, $300

Herman and Mary Caldwell, $100

Jennifer Hix, $10

Kim Earnest, Melissa McCaskill, Nicole Eades, Hawley Bratu, Kimberly Russell, Pam Davis, Teresa Lazenby, Kaci Rudd, Leann Hernandez, Chelsey Medina, Dollie Boyd, Amy Hallesy, Sandy Elder, Kelly Hampton, Tammy Medlin, Stephanie Bynum, Audrey Spicer, Mary Auton, Jacqueline Henderson, Katia Hamden, Rose Torres, Gina Pfohler, Marai Nesbit, Tonya Morrison, Danielle Scarlet, Kathryn Campbell, April Hernandez, Sue Ann Burgess, Ronica Brown, Stephanie Davis and Donna Rufty, $320

Dorores Alexander, $100

In memory of Sue Johnson by Michael and Autumn Mahaffey, $100

In honor of our grandchildren, Owen, Mackenzie, Brooklyn, Mason and Madelyn by Kevin and Susan Lippard, $50

In honor of grand and great-grandchildren from Stewart and Patricia Percy, $250

David and Elizabeth McDaniel, $100

Mountain View United Methodist Church, $100

In honor of Allan Hilton Shuford, Docellyn M. Shuford, Alaina S. Dillard, Carol A. Ciampanella and Grace Team Caregivers by Joy Reep Shuford, $600

Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, $350

In honor of children, Cory, Andrew and Sarah by Mark and Patsy Johnson, $100

Grace Covenant Church, $500

Pete and Catherine Varvaris, $200

In honor of grandchildren, Jude, Colton and Hadley and in loving memory of Ross Freeze and Will Parker by Edwin and Jessica Laws, $100

Total - $17,830

