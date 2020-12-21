Lonely Children's Fund donors

Donations so far have bumped the Lonely Children's Fund more than halfway toward the $30,000 goal.

The fund provides money for children in foster care to receive Christmas gifts and to help pay for other expenses throughout the year. The expenses include athletic fees, birthday gifts, school pictures, field trips, graduation costs and a sense of normalcy for these children.

Donations can be made through the rest of the year.

In memory of Nathan W. Black from James and Diane Smith, $125

Sandra Martin, $100

In memory of Vance and Ella Peacock by Denny and Trudy Peacock, $20

In memory of Dock and Ray Shoemaker by Denny and Trudy Peacock, $20

In memory of Maxine Dearman by Ed, Tim and Steve, $100

Eber and Margaret Hudson, $100

In memory of my precious granddaughter, Blair Marie Dodge by Mr. and Mrs. Don Armlin, $25

In honor of our grandchildren and great grandchildren by Steve and Martha Johnson, $100

Providence United Methodist Church, $500