Lonely Children's Fund donors

Donations so far have bumped the Lonely Children's Fund more than halfway toward the $30,000 goal.
The fund provides money for children in foster care to receive Christmas gifts and to help pay for other expenses throughout the year. The expenses include athletic fees, birthday gifts, school pictures, field trips, graduation costs and a sense of normalcy for these children.
Donations can be made through the rest of the year.
In memory of Nathan W. Black from James and Diane Smith, $125
Sandra Martin, $100
In memory of Vance and Ella Peacock by Denny and Trudy Peacock, $20
In memory of Dock and Ray Shoemaker by Denny and Trudy Peacock, $20
In memory of Maxine Dearman by Ed, Tim and Steve, $100
Eber and Margaret Hudson, $100
In memory of my precious granddaughter, Blair Marie Dodge by Mr. and Mrs. Don Armlin, $25
In honor of our grandchildren and great grandchildren by Steve and Martha Johnson, $100
Providence United Methodist Church, $500
In memory of Fred and Doris Johnson, J. Wayne Harrington, and our little angel by Mike and Beverly Johnson, $200
Lucille Harwell in honor of grandkids, $40
In memory of Maggie Roseboro by Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, $50
Walter Mason, $15
Gene Gordan and family, $500
In memory of Franklin Hardee Eller by his widow Jeanette Elle, $100
Sue Sherrill, thankful to be blessed with grandchildren Logan, Kathryn and Carson. Thank you and Merry Christmas, $100
Robert D. and Janice Wells, $100
Snow Creek United Methodist Church, $100
Robert Miller, $100
James and Michelle Vacca, $100
Memorial of B.L. and Treva Walker; anonymous donation, $200
Anonymous donation, $1,000
Memorial of Jim and Boots Cashion, anonymous donation, $200
Patricia Harper Petrozza, $30
In memory of W. Gryder by Doris Sams $50
In memory of Ann Sams by Charles Sams, $50
Sandra Cox, $50
Tommy and Mary Mason, $300
In memory of Howard and Maude Deal by Carolyn Stevenson, $25
In memory of Halbert and Hilda Rimmer by Sandra Overcash, $100
In memory of Billy McEvilly from Toni and Bill McEvilly, $100
Bill and Lourdes Winters $100
In memory of our loved ones by Mike and Melba Green, $150
In memory of Carl and Sue Ralston by C. Douglas and Patti Ralston, $200
Agnes Schneider, $500
Willard and Polly Bowers, $500
In honor of my sisters Aileen Grant Waugh, Shirley Grant Jasper and Nancy Grant Wilson and in memory of our parents, Hill and Mae Grant by Jeanene Grant-McColl, $100.
In memory of Aunt Dot Covington by Sandra Parker, $25
Honoring my grandchildren, Austin Corriher, Emily Corriher, William Hicks by grandmother, Patsy Corriher, $300
In honor of my grand and great grandchildren by Myrna Dilday, $100
Gerald and Debbie Sloan, $50
Winthrop Friends Meeting by Alec Grant, $400
Reva and Janice Moore, $20
In memory of Carole Darty from Ruthie, mother, Antwuan, son, sister, Bloom, brother, Jeff and niece, April, $100
In memory of husband Frank, who passed away in 2019, by Audrey Bollero, $100
Roger and Annette Roark, $250
Shana Weigand, Ellen Zester, Beth Harman, Blanca Espnosa, Amanda Queen, Judy Klutz, Robin Lackey, Kim Denny, Keasha Gonzales, Deborah Williams, Wendy Hyde, Teresa Owens, Holly Demao, Gwyn McLaughlin, Alice Josey, Lisa Bennett, Sandy Marrow, Kelly Abraham, Lisa Murdock, Riva Daining, Amber Synder, Kao Yang, Gigi Mudd, Jennifer Harrington, Megan Klutz and Lisa Devore, $260
J. Dale and Diane McLelland, $250
Toby Gordon in honor of grandsons, $200
Dorothy Woodard and Pam Case, $200
In loving memory of Ken Grant, our precious husband, dad and popie, from Lounell Grant, $200
In memory of our beautiful grandson, Joel Kegan McInnis from grandparents, Janis and Larry Black, $100
Anonymous, $3,000
Anonymous, $1,000
In memory of our son, Russell Perry and grandson, Danny Zoltowski from Frances Perry, $25
Dianne and Richard Harrington, $25
David and Diane Cash, $200
In honor of our grandchildren from Roy and Judy Ritter, $600
Nancy and John Garland, $300
Gary and Patricia Rheaume, $125
Kenneth and Crystal Johnson, $5
In honor of grandchildren, Delaney, Brittany and Emerson by Jim and Joan Bumgarner, $75
In memory of COVID-19 victims who have died and in honor of the health care teams who work to battle the virus by Barry and Pattie Templeton, $300
Herman and Mary Caldwell, $100
Jennifer Hix, $10
Kim Earnest, Melissa McCaskill, Nicole Eades, Hawley Bratu, Kimberly Russell, Pam Davis, Teresa Lazenby, Kaci Rudd, Leann Hernandez, Chelsey Medina, Dollie Boyd, Amy Hallesy, Sandy Elder, Kelly Hampton, Tammy Medlin, Stephanie Bynum, Audrey Spicer, Mary Auton, Jacqueline Henderson, Katia Hamden, Rose Torres, Gina Pfohler, Marai Nesbit, Tonya Morrison, Danielle Scarlet, Kathryn Campbell, April Hernandez, Sue Ann Burgess, Ronica Brown, Stephanie Davis and Donna Rufty, $320
Dorores Alexander, $100
In memory of Sue Johnson by Michael and Autumn Mahaffey, $100
In honor of our grandchildren, Owen, Mackenzie, Brooklyn, Mason and Madelyn by Kevin and Susan Lippard, $50
In honor of grand and great-grandchildren from Stewart and Patricia Percy, $250
David and Elizabeth McDaniel, $100
Mountain View United Methodist Church, $100
In honor of Allan Hilton Shuford, Docellyn M. Shuford, Alaina S. Dillard, Carol A. Ciampanella and Grace Team Caregivers by Joy Reep Shuford, $600
Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, $350
In honor of children, Cory, Andrew and Sarah by Mark and Patsy Johnson, $100
Grace Covenant Church, $500
Pete and Catherine Varvaris, $200
In honor of grandchildren, Jude, Colton and Hadley and in loving memory of Ross Freeze and Will Parker by Edwin and Jessica Laws, $100
Total - $17,830
