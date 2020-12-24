Lonely Children's Fund donations

Another $10,155 has been donated to the Lonely Children’s Fund.
The total this year stands at $27,985. The goal is $30,000.
The latest donors are:
In memory of Luther and Sue Huie Johnson by Charlotte Redmond, $50
Arnetha Jones, Cathy Lambardo, Angela Williams, Nancy Locklear, Karen Evens, Kimberly Mitchell, Alejandra Bently, Debbie Fouts, Yvette Smith, Courtney Sharpe, Robertta Lott, Lisa Pearson-Sawyer, Hannah Sheek, Tammie Davis, Kristen Stokes and Amy Davis, $190
Iredell County Department of Tax Administration, $1,855
In memory of Bill Robertson by Tootie Robertson, $100
In memory of Archie Lundy by Jerry Lundy, $200
In memory of Morgan Goforth by Christine Henderson, $50
In honor of the Moose family, Janie and Meg by Bill and Wanda Furches, $75
In honor of our grand and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Knox, Braxton, Kinsley and Harper by Papa and Nana Furches, $100
Vickie Brown, Ruth Lail and Debbie Lambert, $30
Caryl Hall, $100
In honor of our grandchildren, Mike and Betsy Yarborough, $100
In memory of Sara Jo Elliott by Pat and Wanda Rushton, $100
In memory of Dorothy M. Reep by Martha and Irving Boyles, $100
Terry Watts, $250
In honor of great-grandsons, Daven Scott Jackson and Kendall Jackson Jr., by David and Barbara Jackson, $100
In memory of Ruth and Glenn Fox Jr. by Steve and Brenda Gatton, $200
In honor of our grandchildren, Peggy and Chandler Bryan, $300
In memory of Larry Hedrick by Sue Hedrick, $100
In honor of Wanda and Edward Poteat by Brenda and Bill Leckie, $25
In honor of Wanda and Junior Stafford by Brenda and Bill Leckie, $25
In honor of Brenda and Steve Gatton by Brenda and Bill Leckie, $25
In memory of Ruth Fox by Brenda and Bill Leckie, $25
Wilson Chad Shaver, $500
In memory of our son, Michael, and grandson, Ryan Boan, by Burt and Jane Boan, $100
In honor of our granddaughter, Sadie Rose Martin, by Grandma and Papa Stafford, $25
In memory of Cordie D. Will Stafford by Wanda and Junior Stafford, $25
In memory of Selma and Edd Tilley by Wanda and Junior Stafford, $25
In memory of Anita T. Austin by Wanda and Junior Stafford, $25
In memory of Barry McLelland by Elaine McLelland, $50
Adult and Senior Class of New Unity ARP Church, $100
Wanda Barnes, $150
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
In memory of Garret Jayce Tucker by Aunt Dessie, $25
In honor of our grandchildren, Sara Kathryn Coates, Brittany Coates, Jordan and Gracie Coates and Cece, by Doris and Wendell Worthington, $50
In honor of Gwen, Heather and Ashley by Same Day Surgery at Iredell Memorial Hospital, $440
Steve and Laura Johnson, $150
In memory of Carolyn Ammon by Carolyn Ammons, $25
Gladys Hoke, $50
Brenda Howell, $50
In memory of Norman Harless by Helen Harless, $50
In memory of Bianca Red Arrow by Sandy Moose, $50
Anonymous, $75
In memory of Frances Parks by Thompson Financial Services Inc., $100
Don and Janice Searcy, $100
Barbara and Laura Johnson, $100
In memory of my husband and parents and in honor of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchild by Elizabeth (Libby) Powell, $100
In memory of Clayton and Mildred Cartner by Andy Cartner, $200
Barkers Grove Baptist Church, $200
Honoring our grandchildren’s wish to help other children, Dr. Robert and Kathleen Saltzman, $200
Karen Miller, $1,000
In memory of our granddaughter, Blair Marie Dodge, by Marilyn T. Armlin, $25
In memory of my late husband, Paul May, by Alice K. May, $225
Anonymous, $100
Mary Destasio, $25
In honor of our grandchildren, Nolan, Wyatt, Emma and Sara, by Mike and Jane Clendenin, $100
In honor of Bob and Kathy by Susan Williams, $50
In honor of Christopher Collier by Ashley and Tim Bell, $100
In honor of our nine wonderful grandchildren and all foster children by Don and Lena Wall, $500
In memory of the Tabor and Brown families by Dewain and Patsy Tabor, $100
Anonymous $100
Virginia Palmer, $25
In memory of Maxine Middlesworth by Gregory Wilson, $30
Michelle Bowman, $50
Anonymous, $100
In memory of parents, Will and Ruby Bunton, and brother, William (Bud) Bunton, by Peggy Bunton, $200
J.C. Steele and Sons Warehouse crew, $135