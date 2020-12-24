 Skip to main content
Lonely Children's Fund donations
Lonely Children's Fund donations

Another $10,155 has been donated to the Lonely Children’s Fund.

The total this year stands at $27,985. The goal is $30,000.

The latest donors are:

In memory of Luther and Sue Huie Johnson by Charlotte Redmond, $50

Arnetha Jones, Cathy Lambardo, Angela Williams, Nancy Locklear, Karen Evens, Kimberly Mitchell, Alejandra Bently, Debbie Fouts, Yvette Smith, Courtney Sharpe, Robertta Lott, Lisa Pearson-Sawyer, Hannah Sheek, Tammie Davis, Kristen Stokes and Amy Davis, $190

Iredell County Department of Tax Administration, $1,855

In memory of Bill Robertson by Tootie Robertson, $100

In memory of Archie Lundy by Jerry Lundy, $200

In memory of Morgan Goforth by Christine Henderson, $50

In honor of the Moose family, Janie and Meg by Bill and Wanda Furches, $75

In honor of our grand and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Knox, Braxton, Kinsley and Harper by Papa and Nana Furches, $100

Vickie Brown, Ruth Lail and Debbie Lambert, $30

Caryl Hall, $100

In honor of our grandchildren, Mike and Betsy Yarborough, $100

In memory of Sara Jo Elliott by Pat and Wanda Rushton, $100

In memory of Dorothy M. Reep by Martha and Irving Boyles, $100

Terry Watts, $250

In honor of great-grandsons, Daven Scott Jackson and Kendall Jackson Jr., by David and Barbara Jackson, $100

In memory of Ruth and Glenn Fox Jr. by Steve and Brenda Gatton, $200

In honor of our grandchildren, Peggy and Chandler Bryan, $300

In memory of Larry Hedrick by Sue Hedrick, $100

In honor of Wanda and Edward Poteat by Brenda and Bill Leckie, $25

In honor of Wanda and Junior Stafford by Brenda and Bill Leckie, $25

In honor of Brenda and Steve Gatton by Brenda and Bill Leckie, $25

In memory of Ruth Fox by Brenda and Bill Leckie, $25

Wilson Chad Shaver, $500

In memory of our son, Michael, and grandson, Ryan Boan, by Burt and Jane Boan, $100

In honor of our granddaughter, Sadie Rose Martin, by Grandma and Papa Stafford, $25

In memory of Cordie D. Will Stafford by Wanda and Junior Stafford, $25

In memory of Selma and Edd Tilley by Wanda and Junior Stafford, $25

In memory of Anita T. Austin by Wanda and Junior Stafford, $25

In memory of Barry McLelland by Elaine McLelland, $50

Adult and Senior Class of New Unity ARP Church, $100

Wanda Barnes, $150

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100

In memory of Garret Jayce Tucker by Aunt Dessie, $25

In honor of our grandchildren, Sara Kathryn Coates, Brittany Coates, Jordan and Gracie Coates and Cece, by Doris and Wendell Worthington, $50

In honor of Gwen, Heather and Ashley by Same Day Surgery at Iredell Memorial Hospital, $440

Steve and Laura Johnson, $150

In memory of Carolyn Ammon by Carolyn Ammons, $25

Gladys Hoke, $50

Brenda Howell, $50

In memory of Norman Harless by Helen Harless, $50

In memory of Bianca Red Arrow by Sandy Moose, $50

Anonymous, $75

In memory of Frances Parks by Thompson Financial Services Inc., $100

Don and Janice Searcy, $100

Barbara and Laura Johnson, $100

In memory of my husband and parents and in honor of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchild by Elizabeth (Libby) Powell, $100

In memory of Clayton and Mildred Cartner by Andy Cartner, $200

Barkers Grove Baptist Church, $200

Honoring our grandchildren’s wish to help other children, Dr. Robert and Kathleen Saltzman, $200

Karen Miller, $1,000

In memory of our granddaughter, Blair Marie Dodge, by Marilyn T. Armlin, $25

In memory of my late husband, Paul May, by Alice K. May, $225

Anonymous, $100

Mary Destasio, $25

In honor of our grandchildren, Nolan, Wyatt, Emma and Sara, by Mike and Jane Clendenin, $100

In honor of Bob and Kathy by Susan Williams, $50

In honor of Christopher Collier by Ashley and Tim Bell, $100

In honor of our nine wonderful grandchildren and all foster children by Don and Lena Wall, $500

In memory of the Tabor and Brown families by Dewain and Patsy Tabor, $100

Anonymous $100

Virginia Palmer, $25

In memory of Maxine Middlesworth by Gregory Wilson, $30

Michelle Bowman, $50

Anonymous, $100

In memory of parents, Will and Ruby Bunton, and brother, William (Bud) Bunton, by Peggy Bunton, $200

J.C. Steele and Sons Warehouse crew, $135

