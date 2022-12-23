Lonely Children's Fund donations top $11K

Four weeks in the Lonely Children’s Fund campaign, the donations are shy of the halfway mark to the $30,000 goal. As of Dec. 21, $11,195 has been raised to provide extras for the children in foster care in Iredell County.

The donations received from Dec. 16 through 21 are as follows:

Anonymous, $1,000

Iredell County Department of Tax Administration, $1,850

Dan and Jane Mitchell, Merry Christmas to all, $50

Ron and Darlene Forsack in memory of Jim and Brenda Snead and Stan and Marion Forsack, $60

Nancy Fields, $60

Dewain and Patsy Tabor, in remembrance of Tabor and the Brown families, $100

Barbara and Henry Hall Jr., 4100

Anonymous, $200

Michael and Jane Clendenin, in honor of our grandchildren, Nolan Helton, Wyatt Helton, Sam Clendenin and Emma Clendenin, $100

Lynn Lawton, $50

John and Susan Dalton, $50

Mary Anne Brantley, in memory of Howard and Doris Clontz, $100

S.F. Wilkerson and D.H. Wilkerson, in honor of our grandsons, $100

Betty Davis, $50

Gerald and Debbie Sloan, $100

John and Marilyn Moore, in memory of our son, Paul Whitney Moore, $100

C. Douglas and Patti Ralston, in memory of Carl and Sue Ralston, $200

Elizabeth Powell, in honor of my great-grandsons, Hunter Wigley and Coy Lail, $50

Sally Warren, in honor of Scotts Retired Teachers Group, $50

Pamela Stamey, in honor of Bob Stamey, $100

Marlene Oxford, $100

David and Wanda Beatty, in honor of our grandchildren, $50

Wendell and Doris Worthington, in honor of our great-granddaughters, Cecelia and Olivia Coates, $50

Edwin and Jessica Laws, in loving memory of Will Parker, Ross Freeze and Eddie Laws, $50

Edwin and Jessica Laws, in honor of our precious grandchildren, Jude, Colton, Hadley, Lenya and Durham, $50

Susan Cook, in memory of Jimmy Cool and Michelle Cook, $100

Rose Chapel UMC United Methodist Men, $500

Terry R. Watts, $250

In memory of Garrett Jayce Tucker from his Aunt Dessie, $25

Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society Lodge 647, $200

James and Jane Mayhew, in memory of our parents, Harvey and Gertrude Reese and Harrill and Lillie Mayhew, $25

Anonymous, $25

Donald Wall, in memory of my precious wife, Lena, my nine grandchildren and all of the DS staff, $300

David and Deborah Juneau, $100

Barkers Grove Baptist Adult Sunday School Class, $200

Andy Cartner, in memory of Clayton and Mildred Cartner, $200

Carmon and Gaylene McMahon, $100

Agnes Schneider and Chiara Wesemann, $500

Mountain View United Methodist Church United Methodist Women, $100

Anonymous, $3,000

Don and Susan Crater, $50

Elizabeth Morrison, $200

C. Edward and Wanda Poteat, in honor of Bill Leckie, $25

C. Edward and Wanda Poteat, in memory of Brenda Leckie, $25

In honor of William P. Pope, from an anonymous friend, $500.

Donations are still being accepted and can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.