Lonely Children's Fund donations now up to $13,445
Lonely Children's Fund donations now up to $13,445

The Lonely Children’s Fund is nearly halfway to its goal of $30,000.

As of Friday, the fund, which provides money for everything from Christmas gifts to school or athletic fees for foster children in Iredell County, now stands at $13,445.

The latest donations came from:

Joann McLelland, in honor of Henry McLelland, $100

Jim and Angela Padgette, in memory of Ben and Adam, $200

Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, $700

Carmon and Gaylene McMahan, $200

Patricia Cartner, in honor of Jim and Shelby Cartner’s wedding anniversary by their children, $100

Steven and Martha Johnson, in honor of great-grandchildren, Griffin and Claire Taylor, $50.

James and Diane Smith, in memory of Nathan William Black, $125

Joseph and Shirley LeForge, in honor of the Union Grove Fermented Fruit and Literary Society, $100

Steve and Connie Tate, in memory of Larry and Louanne Watts, $100

Irving Boyles Jr. and Martha Boyles, $100

John and Linda Marshall, $150

Peggy Bunton, in memory of my parents, Will and Ruby Bunton and my brother, William (Bud) Bunton, $200

Tommy and Mary Mason, $300

Anonymous, $1,000

Anonymous, $3,000

Patsy Corriher, in memory of Martin “Charley” Corriher and in honor of grandchildren, Austin Corriher, Emily Corriher and William Hicks, $400

Jay and Ethel Wilhelm, $100

Donald and Janice Searcy, $100

Gary and Peggy Niblock, $30

Sandra Compton, $40

Thomas and Marlene Stilwell, $50

Rotary Club of Greater Statesville, $100

Walter Mason, $15

Don and Peggy Koepnick, in memory of Brad Koepnick, $1,000

Linda and Morris Long, $200

Robert and Ethel Wilhelm, in honor of East Iredell Senior Citizens, $100

Tootie Robertson, in memory of Bill Robertson and Johnny Goforth, $100

Bobby Lail, in honor of my great-grandchildren, Judah Lail, Aiden Lail, Isaac Lail, Mila Smith, Hunter Wigley, Grace Byers and Rhyne Lail, $100

Reva Moore and Janice Moore Stone, $10

Wanda Furches, in honor of our grands, Lauren, Knox, Braxton, Kinsley and great-grand, Harper, $100

Anonymous, $50

Timothy and Ashley Bell, in memory of Judge Christopher Collier, $100

James and Gladys Hoke, $50

Thomas and Wanda Barnes, $200

In memory of Jim and Boots Cashion, $200

In memory of B.L. and Treva Walker, $200

Linda Stikeleather, in honor of Jack and Baker Stikeleather, $200

Grant and Chappel Miller, in honor our son, West and our families, $250

Anonymous, $50

Terry Watts, $100

Tony Gregory, in memory of Espy and Thelma Gregory, $100

Gary Rheaume and Patricia Giuliani Rheaume, $150

Dr. Robert and Kathleen Saltzman, in honor of grandma Kathy and grandchildren, $200

Larry and Janis Black, in memory of Charlie Onsrud, $200

Stephanie Watts, in honor of those who care for the least of these in our community through education and public health, $100

Carolyn Stevenson and Sue Lowery, in memory of Howard and Maude Deal, $25

Elizabeth Powell, in memory of my husband, parents and in honor of my family, $50

Susan Cook, in memory of Jimmy Cook and Michelle Cook, $75

Beverly Pate, in loving memory of Gerald A. Pate, $100

Nate and Barbara Jackson, in honor of our great-grandsons, Daven Scott Jackson and Kindall Jackson Jr., $100

Betty Davidson, in memory of Robert Davidson, $100

William Winters Jr. and Lourdes Winters, $100

C. Douglas and Patti Ralston, $200

Ruth and Robert Moore, in memory of our parents, William and Lottie Moore and Jay and Vallie Crawford, $300

Myrna Dilday, in honor of grand and great-grandchildren, $25

Anonymous, $150

Sue Sherrill, in honor of my grandchildren, Logan, Kathryn and Carson, $100

Woodmen of the World Lodge 647, $200

Danny Troutman, $200

Jerry Lundy, in memory of Archie Lundy, $200

Agnes Schneider, $500

Donations can be made to Lonely Children’s Fund, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.

