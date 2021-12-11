Lonely Children's Fund donations now up to $13,445

The Lonely Children’s Fund is nearly halfway to its goal of $30,000.
As of Friday, the fund, which provides money for everything from Christmas gifts to school or athletic fees for foster children in Iredell County, now stands at $13,445.
The latest donations came from:
Joann McLelland, in honor of Henry McLelland, $100
Jim and Angela Padgette, in memory of Ben and Adam, $200
Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, $700
Carmon and Gaylene McMahan, $200
Patricia Cartner, in honor of Jim and Shelby Cartner’s wedding anniversary by their children, $100
Steven and Martha Johnson, in honor of great-grandchildren, Griffin and Claire Taylor, $50.
James and Diane Smith, in memory of Nathan William Black, $125
Joseph and Shirley LeForge, in honor of the Union Grove Fermented Fruit and Literary Society, $100
Steve and Connie Tate, in memory of Larry and Louanne Watts, $100
Irving Boyles Jr. and Martha Boyles, $100
John and Linda Marshall, $150
Peggy Bunton, in memory of my parents, Will and Ruby Bunton and my brother, William (Bud) Bunton, $200
Tommy and Mary Mason, $300
Anonymous, $1,000
Anonymous, $3,000
Patsy Corriher, in memory of Martin “Charley” Corriher and in honor of grandchildren, Austin Corriher, Emily Corriher and William Hicks, $400
Jay and Ethel Wilhelm, $100
Donald and Janice Searcy, $100
Gary and Peggy Niblock, $30
Sandra Compton, $40
Thomas and Marlene Stilwell, $50
Rotary Club of Greater Statesville, $100
Walter Mason, $15
Don and Peggy Koepnick, in memory of Brad Koepnick, $1,000
Linda and Morris Long, $200
Robert and Ethel Wilhelm, in honor of East Iredell Senior Citizens, $100
Tootie Robertson, in memory of Bill Robertson and Johnny Goforth, $100
Bobby Lail, in honor of my great-grandchildren, Judah Lail, Aiden Lail, Isaac Lail, Mila Smith, Hunter Wigley, Grace Byers and Rhyne Lail, $100
Reva Moore and Janice Moore Stone, $10
Wanda Furches, in honor of our grands, Lauren, Knox, Braxton, Kinsley and great-grand, Harper, $100
Anonymous, $50
Timothy and Ashley Bell, in memory of Judge Christopher Collier, $100
James and Gladys Hoke, $50
Thomas and Wanda Barnes, $200
In memory of Jim and Boots Cashion, $200
In memory of B.L. and Treva Walker, $200
Linda Stikeleather, in honor of Jack and Baker Stikeleather, $200
Grant and Chappel Miller, in honor our son, West and our families, $250
Anonymous, $50
Terry Watts, $100
Tony Gregory, in memory of Espy and Thelma Gregory, $100
Gary Rheaume and Patricia Giuliani Rheaume, $150
Dr. Robert and Kathleen Saltzman, in honor of grandma Kathy and grandchildren, $200
Larry and Janis Black, in memory of Charlie Onsrud, $200
Stephanie Watts, in honor of those who care for the least of these in our community through education and public health, $100
Carolyn Stevenson and Sue Lowery, in memory of Howard and Maude Deal, $25
Elizabeth Powell, in memory of my husband, parents and in honor of my family, $50
Susan Cook, in memory of Jimmy Cook and Michelle Cook, $75
Beverly Pate, in loving memory of Gerald A. Pate, $100
Nate and Barbara Jackson, in honor of our great-grandsons, Daven Scott Jackson and Kindall Jackson Jr., $100
Betty Davidson, in memory of Robert Davidson, $100
William Winters Jr. and Lourdes Winters, $100
C. Douglas and Patti Ralston, $200
Ruth and Robert Moore, in memory of our parents, William and Lottie Moore and Jay and Vallie Crawford, $300
Myrna Dilday, in honor of grand and great-grandchildren, $25
Anonymous, $150
Sue Sherrill, in honor of my grandchildren, Logan, Kathryn and Carson, $100
Woodmen of the World Lodge 647, $200
Danny Troutman, $200
Jerry Lundy, in memory of Archie Lundy, $200