Lonely Children's Fund donations now top $29,600

David Rogers Jr. and Phyllis Cox Rogers, in honor of Clara Rogers, $100

Anonymous, $50

S. Diane Davis, $500

Norman McColl Jr. and Jeanene Grant-McColl, in honor of my sisters, Aileen Waugh and Shirley Jasper and in memory of our sister, Nancy Wilson and our parents, Hill and Mae Grant, $100

Stewart and Patricia Percy, in honor of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, $250

Nellie McCann, $100

C. Edward and Wanda Poteat, in memory of Brenda Leckie, $25

C. Edward and Wanda Poteat, in honor of Bill Leckie, $25

George and Jane Simmon, in honor of our grandchildren, Mallory, Georgiana, William, Jenna and Max, $100

Janet Jacobs, $125

Anonymous, $200

Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in honor of our granddaughter, Sadie Rose Martin, $50

Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in memory of Selma and Edd Tilley, $25

Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in memory of Cordie and Will Stafford, $25