Lonely Children's Fund donations now top $29,600
The Lonely Children’s Fund is within sight of its $30,000 goal for this year.

The fund, which provides money for a variety of things to foster children in Iredell County, has brought in $29,635.

This is a list of the latest donors:

Robert and Laura Johnson, in honor of our four grandchildren, $200

David McDaniel Jr. and Elizabeth McDaniel, $100

Arthur McKinney Jr. and Melissa McKinney, $250

Jim and Brenda Gardner, $1,000

Toby Gordon, $300

Anonymous, in honor of Cool Spring United Methodist Church, $250

Anonymous, in honor of Countryside Baptist Church, $250

Debra Welborn, $100

Barry and Pattie Templeton, $100

Wendell and Doris Worthington, in honor of our great-granddaughter, Cecilia (Cece) Evelyn Coates, $50

Mike and Betsy Yarborough, in honor of all our grandchildren, $100

Kevin and Susan Lippard, in honor of our grandchildren, Owen, Mackenzie, Brooklyn, Mason, Madelyn and Hudson, $50

Drs. James and Marie Speece, in memory of our daughter, Marlene Gail Speece, $50

Alice and Daniel Goodwin, $100

Jim and Joan Bumgarner, in honor of our granddaughters, Delaney, Brittany and Emerson, $100

Betty Johnston, in honor of foster parents everyone, $1,000

Anonymous, $25

Nancy Fields, $40

Charlotte Redmond, in memory of Luther and Sue Huie Johnson, $100

Donald and Lena Wall, to honor our children and grandchildren, $500

Alice May, in memory of Paul May, $300

Anonymous, $175

Grace Covenant Church, $750

Larry and Ann Ray, $100

James and Tina Bowers, $100

Laura and Virgil Crater, $100

Susan Warren, $50

Roger and Tara Riffle, $100

Ronald and Anita Broome, $50

F.W. Furches Jr., $200

Margaret Griffin, $25

Bradley Stroud Jr. and Laura Stroud, $40

Shannon and Kevin Lester, $25

Kellie Roper, $20

Ricky and Kelly Bruce, $50

Linda Hicks, $50

James and Fran Elliott, $100

Dwane and Laura Davidson, $50

Kenneth Robertson Jr. and Susan Robertson, $250

Employees of the Iredell County Department of Tax Administration and Land Records, $435

Dewain Tabor and Patsy Brown Tabor, $100

Dawne and Rodney Moose, in honor of our parents, Bob and Ruth Moore and Nadine Moose, and grandsons, River, Hayden and Hudson, $300

Cotie and Michelle Bowman, $100

Stephen and Katherine Hesler, $75

Stephen and Shirley Heintz, $100

Anonymous, $100

J. Wilbur and Anna Cabe, in honor our six grandchildren, Logan Butler, Connor Butler, Emma Butler, Sydney Butler, Caroline Cabe and Riley Cabe, $300

Dan and Jane Mitchell, in honor of our grandchildren, $100

David Rogers Jr. and Phyllis Cox Rogers, in honor of Clara Rogers, $100

Anonymous, $50

S. Diane Davis, $500

Norman McColl Jr. and Jeanene Grant-McColl, in honor of my sisters, Aileen Waugh and Shirley Jasper and in memory of our sister, Nancy Wilson and our parents, Hill and Mae Grant, $100

Stewart and Patricia Percy, in honor of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, $250

Nellie McCann, $100

C. Edward and Wanda Poteat, in memory of Brenda Leckie, $25

C. Edward and Wanda Poteat, in honor of Bill Leckie, $25

George and Jane Simmon, in honor of our grandchildren, Mallory, Georgiana, William, Jenna and Max, $100

Janet Jacobs, $125

Anonymous, $200

Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in honor of our granddaughter, Sadie Rose Martin, $50

Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in memory of Selma and Edd Tilley, $25

Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in memory of Cordie and Will Stafford, $25

Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in memory of Anita T. Austin, $25

Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in memory of Brenda Leckie, $25

In honor of our precious grandchildren: Jude, Colton and Hadley. In loving memory of Ross Freeze and William Parker by Edwin and Jessica Laws, $200

Donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund can be mailed to the Iredell County Department of Social Services, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625. Checks should be made payable to the Lonely Children’s Fund.

