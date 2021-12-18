Lonely Children's Fund donations now top $29,600

The Lonely Children’s Fund is within sight of its $30,000 goal for this year.
The fund, which provides money for a variety of things to foster children in Iredell County, has brought in $29,635.
This is a list of the latest donors:
Robert and Laura Johnson, in honor of our four grandchildren, $200
David McDaniel Jr. and Elizabeth McDaniel, $100
Arthur McKinney Jr. and Melissa McKinney, $250
Jim and Brenda Gardner, $1,000
Toby Gordon, $300
Anonymous, in honor of Cool Spring United Methodist Church, $250
Anonymous, in honor of Countryside Baptist Church, $250
Debra Welborn, $100
Barry and Pattie Templeton, $100
Wendell and Doris Worthington, in honor of our great-granddaughter, Cecilia (Cece) Evelyn Coates, $50
Mike and Betsy Yarborough, in honor of all our grandchildren, $100
Kevin and Susan Lippard, in honor of our grandchildren, Owen, Mackenzie, Brooklyn, Mason, Madelyn and Hudson, $50
Drs. James and Marie Speece, in memory of our daughter, Marlene Gail Speece, $50
Alice and Daniel Goodwin, $100
Jim and Joan Bumgarner, in honor of our granddaughters, Delaney, Brittany and Emerson, $100
Betty Johnston, in honor of foster parents everyone, $1,000
Anonymous, $25
Nancy Fields, $40
Charlotte Redmond, in memory of Luther and Sue Huie Johnson, $100
Donald and Lena Wall, to honor our children and grandchildren, $500
Alice May, in memory of Paul May, $300
Anonymous, $175
Grace Covenant Church, $750
Larry and Ann Ray, $100
James and Tina Bowers, $100
Laura and Virgil Crater, $100
Susan Warren, $50
Roger and Tara Riffle, $100
Ronald and Anita Broome, $50
F.W. Furches Jr., $200
Margaret Griffin, $25
Bradley Stroud Jr. and Laura Stroud, $40
Shannon and Kevin Lester, $25
Kellie Roper, $20
Ricky and Kelly Bruce, $50
Linda Hicks, $50
James and Fran Elliott, $100
Dwane and Laura Davidson, $50
Kenneth Robertson Jr. and Susan Robertson, $250
Employees of the Iredell County Department of Tax Administration and Land Records, $435
Dewain Tabor and Patsy Brown Tabor, $100
Dawne and Rodney Moose, in honor of our parents, Bob and Ruth Moore and Nadine Moose, and grandsons, River, Hayden and Hudson, $300
Cotie and Michelle Bowman, $100
Stephen and Katherine Hesler, $75
Stephen and Shirley Heintz, $100
Anonymous, $100
J. Wilbur and Anna Cabe, in honor our six grandchildren, Logan Butler, Connor Butler, Emma Butler, Sydney Butler, Caroline Cabe and Riley Cabe, $300
Dan and Jane Mitchell, in honor of our grandchildren, $100
David Rogers Jr. and Phyllis Cox Rogers, in honor of Clara Rogers, $100
Anonymous, $50
S. Diane Davis, $500
Norman McColl Jr. and Jeanene Grant-McColl, in honor of my sisters, Aileen Waugh and Shirley Jasper and in memory of our sister, Nancy Wilson and our parents, Hill and Mae Grant, $100
Stewart and Patricia Percy, in honor of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, $250
Nellie McCann, $100
C. Edward and Wanda Poteat, in memory of Brenda Leckie, $25
C. Edward and Wanda Poteat, in honor of Bill Leckie, $25
George and Jane Simmon, in honor of our grandchildren, Mallory, Georgiana, William, Jenna and Max, $100
Janet Jacobs, $125
Anonymous, $200
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in honor of our granddaughter, Sadie Rose Martin, $50
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in memory of Selma and Edd Tilley, $25
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in memory of Cordie and Will Stafford, $25
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in memory of Anita T. Austin, $25
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Stafford, in memory of Brenda Leckie, $25
In honor of our precious grandchildren: Jude, Colton and Hadley. In loving memory of Ross Freeze and William Parker by Edwin and Jessica Laws, $200
Donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund can be mailed to the Iredell County Department of Social Services, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625. Checks should be made payable to the Lonely Children’s Fund.