Lonely Children's Fund donations bring in $5,655

The Lonely Children’s Fund has received its first donations of the 2021 holiday season. So far $5,655 of the $30,000 goal has been received.

The following is a list of the donors and the amounts:

Statesville Civitan Club — $700

John B. Garland — $300

Chestnut Grove Baptist Church/James Roseboro in memory of Maggie Roseboro — $50

New Salem United Methodist Church/Mildred Turner Community Action Group gift — $100

Donald Armlin, in memory of great grandson, Addison Snyder and Blair Marie Dodge — $50

Rita Raymer, in memory of Jay Raymer and in honor of his children and grandchildren — $100

David Fitzgerald — $250

Timothy Dearman, in honor of Maxine Dearman — $100

Audrey Bollero — $25

Dianne and Richard Harrington — $50

Herman and Mary Caldwell — $100