Lonely Children's Fund donations bring in $5,655

The Lonely Children’s Fund has received its first donations of the 2021 holiday season. So far $5,655 of the $30,000 goal has been received.
The following is a list of the donors and the amounts:
Statesville Civitan Club — $700
John B. Garland — $300
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church/James Roseboro in memory of Maggie Roseboro — $50
New Salem United Methodist Church/Mildred Turner Community Action Group gift — $100
Donald Armlin, in memory of great grandson, Addison Snyder and Blair Marie Dodge — $50
Rita Raymer, in memory of Jay Raymer and in honor of his children and grandchildren — $100
David Fitzgerald — $250
Timothy Dearman, in honor of Maxine Dearman — $100
Audrey Bollero — $25
Dianne and Richard Harrington — $50
Herman and Mary Caldwell — $100
Steven and Brenda Gatton, in memory of parents Glen and Ruth Fox and Frank and Joanne Gatton — $300
Page and Sonny Rankin, in honor of Eric Dailey — $200
Robert and Linda Watts — $100
Eber and Margaret Hudson, in memory of Charlie and Annie Lee Bost — $100
Richard Miller — $100
William Volk — $200
Laura and Steven Johnson — $250
Lucille Harwell — $25
Richard and Nancy Embry — $30
Michael and Jane Clendenin — $50
Wanda Beatty — $50
Dolores Alexander — $100
Anonymous — $100
H. Edward Elliott, in memory of Hoyte and Holly Elliott and Vicki E. Reep — $100
Frances Perry, in memory of son Rusty Perry and grandson, Danny Zoltowski — $25
Richard and Mary Hutchens, in honor of our granddaughter, Morgan Russ — $25
Bobby and Judy Harwell, in memory of William and Thomas Harwell — $50
Anonymous — $50
Ruthie Darty, in memory of Carol Darty, son, Antwjuan, mother Ruthie, sister Bloom and brother Jeff — $100
Edwin and Jessica Laws, in honor of grandchildren, Jude and Colton Hadley and in loving memory of Ross Freeze and William Park — $200
Winthrop Friends Meeting — $450
Robert and Janice Wells — $100
Carl Melvin Fox and Teresa Sells Fox — $100
Sandra Parker, in memory of Aunt Dot Covington — $25
Cathy and Jody Parlier, in memory of Carrolle and Dessie Campbell — $100
Sandra Martin — $100
Burt and Jane Boan, in loving memory of Michael Boan and grandson Ryan Boan — $100
Gene Gordon and Susan Sandler, in memory of Delores Bailey and mother Brea Sherill — $500
Tammy and David Pressly, in memory of Karl and Helen Deaton — $100
Jaris and Larry Black, in memory of grandson Joel Kegan McInnis — $100
Donations can be mailed to Iredell County Department of Social Services, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.