Lonely Children's Fund creates joy, memories

The holiday season is a time of giving. The Lonely Children’s Fund helps provide children in foster care support for activities that otherwise would not be possible. The fund provides money for children in foster care to get Christmas gifts and to pay for everything from school field trips, athletic fees and other extracurricular activities others may take for granted. This year has been different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have continued to utilize the resources to bring all the joy and normalcy we can to the children we work with.
I have been a foster care social worker with Iredell County for almost five years. I have been able to see the joy and memories the Lonely Children’s Fund creates for the children we work with.
On my case load this past year, the Lonely Children’s Fund enabled us to assist three foster children with things that allowed them to reunify with their mother after safety and well-being goals had been met by the court. This money was able to assist this single mother in regaining custody of her three children, which was more important to them than anything.
Tutoring services were able to be paid for a 9-year-old who was struggling with math. This assisted him in improving his grades and gaining confidence in his academic abilities.
The Lonely Children’s Fund enables us to provide a small amount of money to provide every child in foster care with a birthday gift. The fund further gives us the ability to provide Christmas gifts to these children. Some of my best moments at my job have been seeing the joy and excitement on the children’s faces as I deliver a pile of wrapped Christmas presents to them. Presents that they asked for, that I was able to take the time to purchase, wrap and deliver for them, thanks to the Lonely Children’s Fund.
Children come into foster care throughout the year through no fault of their own. These children ask only to experience things that most children take for granted. For many of them, they feel labeled “foster child” or “orphan.” They feel different and alone. How much worse will they feel if they see friends and schoolmates showing off gifts while they get little or nothing? Kids just want to fit in. When a child wants something, we always make an attempt to make it happen. Sometimes the answer is no, but the kids deserve prom dresses, senior pictures and swimming lessons. Being able to provide these things really make a difference to them.
This story was written by a foster care social worker.
