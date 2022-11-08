 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Veterans Day events

Luncheon, flag retirement, dedication planned

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will treat veterans to a luncheon on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A flag retirement ceremony and new flag dedication will be held following the luncheon.

Bunch-Johnson is at 705 Davie Ave., Statesville. For more information, call 704-873-7223.

Ruritan Club to host Veterans Day dinner

Union Grove Ruritan Club will host a Veterans Day dinner Friday. Roll call will be at 5:30 p.m. with the meal at 6 p.m. All veterans and a guest are invited to attend.  The dinner will be at the Union Grove Community Building, 1869 W. Memorial Highway.

Breakfast to honor veterans

The Rotary Club of Top of the Lake Mooresville will host a Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 10 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1450 N. Main St., Mooresville. For reservations, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4fa8af23a2fec34-rotary.

Annual One Nation Under God celebration set

The Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club will be hosting its 30th annual One Nation Under God celebration honoring our veterans.

The special event, scheduled for Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held in the back parking lot of Richard’s Coffee Shop, featuring a free boxed lunch from Big Tiny’s BBQ and dessert for veterans and a guest.

Attendees can either drive through and pick up their meal and goodie bag or they can park and enjoy the meal outside at tables that will be set up in the parking lot. In addition to the meal, there will be special music provided and a time of fellowship.

