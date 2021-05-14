Local students earn scholarship monies in art show

The Iredell Arts Council’s Crossroads Scholarship Show recently presented awards to local students.

The sponsors were Lake Norman Realty and Kewaunee Scientific Corp., and the judges were Amy Sullivan and Rogelio Calvo. All of the work is on display at the Iredell Arts Council through the end of May.

Winners in the high school division were:

First place — Emmie Bailey, “The Candy Cane,” CCTL, awarded $425.

Four tied for second place are as follows — Carissa Lopez, “A Woman,” South Iredell High School; Emily Sharpe, “Burning Calories,” Crossroads Arts and Science Early College; Candace Smith, “Self Portrait,” West Iredell High School; and Jenna White, “Diet Culture,” North Iredell High School.

Winners in the middle school division were:

First place — Emily Dixon, “Eyes of Fear,” The Brawley School, awarded $100

Two middle school students tied for the second place — Cierra Watts, “Our Society,” Lakeshore Middle; and Dakota Whitener, “Self-Portrait,” Lakeshore Middle.

Honorable mention goes to the following students in both middle and high school — Candace Smith, “Black Plague Gargoyle,” West Iredell High School; Kaitlyn Burnette, “Heterochromia,” Pressly School; Lily Brawley, “The Sunny Meadow,” Crossroads Arts and Science Early College; Morgan Sturtevant, “Opening Up, Coming Out,” North Iredell High School; Madison Stockman, untitled, Crossroads Arts and Science Early College; Yazmine Reid, untitled, Statesville High School; Elisabeth Jurgens, “Landscape,” Lakeshore Middle; and Carolina Smith, “My Work of Art,” Mooresville Intermediate.