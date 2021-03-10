Local school districts response to announcement

As it currently stands, Iredell-Statesville Schools are operating in Plan A for students in grades K-5 and Plan B for students in grades 6-12. I-SS has worked to ensure that every building in grades 6-12 is operating at the maximum student capacity while still following social distancing guidelines outlined by the NCDHHS. While school administrators have continued to work to build student capacity at each school, it has been necessary to maintain six feet of social distancing, thus attendance is based on the specific capacity on each campus.
“Iredell Statesville Schools has been at the forefront of getting students back to school face-to-face,” said Superintendent Jeff James. “If the governor and NCDHHS tell us we can return to school five days a week for grades 6-12, we’ll do that as safely and quickly as we can. We’ve been waiting and planning for this announcement. Kids belong in school.”
Iredell-Statesville Schools are on spring break this week, but early next week administrators will release specific plans for a return to school. I-SS has been working with the ABC Science Collaborative since the summer of 2020. They will continue to collect data and revisit safety protocols so that students can return face-to-face. They are poised and ready to submit their plan to NCDHHS.
I-SS employees who choose to receive a vaccination have already received their first shot. More than 1,200 employees will receive their second shot on March 24.
“In addition to a return to school in grades K-12, we will also be rolling out specific information about face-to-face graduation ceremonies,” said James. “Finally, we are hopeful that NCDHHS will make changes that allow us to have prom. While it may not be a traditional prom, it is important that we get back to the business of creating academic and social opportunities and events for students.”
I-SS updates its weekly COVID dashboard every Friday at 5 p.m. Last week, I-SS recorded their lowest numbers in months, with less than 1% of staff and students having been diagnosed with COVID. Of the individuals who tested positive last week, none of the cases were the result of secondary spread within the schools. For more information, visit www.issnc.org/coronavirus.
Mooresville Graded School District
This was posted on the MGSD Facebook page:
“We are aware of the announcement by Governor Cooper and the NCGA that there is pending legislation mandating K-5 students go back to in-person learning at 100% capacity. It is our understanding that once this legislation passes it will need to be implemented within 21 days. We want our families to know that we will be working on the Plan A return plans for our K-5 students once we have all of the details; however, for this Monday, March 15, we will still be returning from Spring Break under the plans approved by our Board of Education at the February meeting. As of right now, this legislation does not affect grades 6-12 and does not remove the social distancing protocols for those grades.”