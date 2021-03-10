Local school districts response to announcement

“In addition to a return to school in grades K-12, we will also be rolling out specific information about face-to-face graduation ceremonies,” said James. “Finally, we are hopeful that NCDHHS will make changes that allow us to have prom. While it may not be a traditional prom, it is important that we get back to the business of creating academic and social opportunities and events for students.”

I-SS updates its weekly COVID dashboard every Friday at 5 p.m. Last week, I-SS recorded their lowest numbers in months, with less than 1% of staff and students having been diagnosed with COVID. Of the individuals who tested positive last week, none of the cases were the result of secondary spread within the schools. For more information, visit www.issnc.org/coronavirus .

Mooresville Graded School District

“We are aware of the announcement by Governor Cooper and the NCGA that there is pending legislation mandating K-5 students go back to in-person learning at 100% capacity. It is our understanding that once this legislation passes it will need to be implemented within 21 days. We want our families to know that we will be working on the Plan A return plans for our K-5 students once we have all of the details; however, for this Monday, March 15, we will still be returning from Spring Break under the plans approved by our Board of Education at the February meeting. As of right now, this legislation does not affect grades 6-12 and does not remove the social distancing protocols for those grades.”