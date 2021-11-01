Local scholarship covers student fee for Mitchell BLET program

Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program is now more accessible than ever thanks to local scholarship covering the student fee.

Mitchell’s program, regardless of class type, costs $680, one of the lower overall in the region. Students sponsored by a law enforcement agency qualify for a registration fee waiver ($180 value). Now, with the help of local scholarships, including a State Employees Credit Union scholarship, the remaining $500 might be reimbursed for eligible students.

“We are constantly working to make BLET more accessible to all types of students, whether a student is currently employed or taking coursework full time, whether they have experience in the field or not, whether they are able to cover the cost of classes or need assistance,” program coordinator Todd Carver said. “We are working to ensure finances do not create a barrier for students attending BLET.”

The program can even assist students with obtaining law enforcement agency sponsorship.

“We make introductions and connections that not only assist with class cost, but also establish professional relationships that may lead to later employment,” he said.