Local scholarship covers student fee for Mitchell BLET program

Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program is now more accessible than ever thanks to local scholarship covering the student fee.
Mitchell’s program, regardless of class type, costs $680, one of the lower overall in the region. Students sponsored by a law enforcement agency qualify for a registration fee waiver ($180 value). Now, with the help of local scholarships, including a State Employees Credit Union scholarship, the remaining $500 might be reimbursed for eligible students.
“We are constantly working to make BLET more accessible to all types of students, whether a student is currently employed or taking coursework full time, whether they have experience in the field or not, whether they are able to cover the cost of classes or need assistance,” program coordinator Todd Carver said. “We are working to ensure finances do not create a barrier for students attending BLET.”
The program can even assist students with obtaining law enforcement agency sponsorship.
“We make introductions and connections that not only assist with class cost, but also establish professional relationships that may lead to later employment,” he said.
The program boasts successful outcomes, with 90% of graduates being employed at the time of graduation and 95% being employed 90 days after graduation. Graduates also have unique opportunities to continue their education. Thus far in 2021, 60 students began a BLET course at Mitchell, with 37 students completing the program and sitting for the state examination. Thirty-six of those 37 (or 97%) passed the state exam on the first try.
“The caliber of the law enforcement professionals we consistently produce is a testament to the support we have received from the college and the community. Their partnership allows us to be innovative, thorough, and train with state-of-the art equipment, creating well-rounded law enforcement professionals,” Carver said. “We look forward to even more gains in quality training opportunities with a future new law enforcement training facility.”
Mitchell offers five BLET courses per year with a variety of scheduling options to accommodate student needs. Students who are not working full time can complete the course in one semester with the day class option. Students who are employed full time can complete the course over two semesters with the alternating night class option. Class formats are 768 hours of training, well above the 640-hour state minimum for training. In addition, all BLET classes are co-listed between continuing education and curriculum to better meet student needs and goals.
Mitchell’s BLET program has two upcoming class opportunities — a day class option beginning Jan. 10, 2022, in Statesville and an alternating class option beginning Jan. 24, 2022, in Mooresville.
To learn more about the BLET and law enforcement continuing education, visit mitchellcc.edu/blet or contact Carver at rcarver@mitchellcc.edu or 704-878-3253. For information on all public safety training programs and courses, email David Bullins at dbullins@mitchellcc.edu.