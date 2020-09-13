Local Red Knights chapter ride to remember 9/11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dark skies hung overhead but that wasn't enough to stop the 111 motorcycles and nine other vehicles that took part in the Red Knights NC Chapter 13's 5th Annual 9/11 ride. The weather had pushed the ride back a day initially, but the rain wasn't stopping them on Saturday.

"It’s been our biggest crowd for the ride yet,” Jason Mullins said. He is the president of Red Knights NC Chapter 13. “It was a very good success.”

The motorcycles began their journey from Trinity Fire-Rescue in Statesville and traveled to just over 21 miles to Cleveland. Proceeds from the event went to the Iredell County Burned Kids Foundation and other charities. Mullins said their figures were not fully tallied, but more than $7,200 was raised.

Mullins said riders came from as far as Alabama, New Jersey and Virginia. He also said four riders were from departments affected by the 9/11 attacks.

"It means more knowing they were there,” Mullins said.

If things go as planned, the Red Knights hope to hold the event on Sept. 11 next year and Mullins said many riders already said they'll be back for next year's event.

The Red Knights formed in 1982 as a motorcycle club for firefighters.

