Local RE./MAX agent making a difference in the community

RE/MAX agent Alan Jarrett has made a difference in the Catawba Valley by becoming a Miracle Agent. Through the Miracle Home and Miracle Property program, he donates on behalf of his clients after each closed transaction to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®. And all of the donations benefit Levine Children’s Hospital, the local CMN Hospital.

“My business is only as healthy as my community,” says Alan Jarrett of RE/MAX ATeam.

“Sixty-two children enter a CMN Hospital for treatment every minute. I feel better knowing that I’m doing my part to make sure every child in our community who needs care has a shot at the best care possible.”

RE/MAX Miracle Agents, Offices and Teams help make a significant impact on the lives of children treated at CMN Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Over the years, their support of CMN Hospitals has helped provide life-saving treatments, advanced medical equipment and valuable research and education. And the local hospitals determine the best way to allocate those funds based on local need.

RE/MAX Affiliates across the U.S. and Canada have donated more than $185 million for 170 member hospitals.

Many homes on remax.com are flagged as a Miracle Home with a CMN Hospitals yellow and red balloon icon.

For more information about the Miracle Home, Miracle Property program or RE/MAX ATeam, visit the website: alanjarrett.remax.com or call 828-612-3527.