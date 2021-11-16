Local politicians tout state's new budget as win for Iredell

The state will soon have a budget approved, and several of the local Republican legislators who helped craft the bill are touting it as a victory for residents in Iredell County.
“After months of good-faith negotiations with the governor, I’m proud to see the compromise budget pass. For the past decade, North Carolina Republicans enacted smart, restrained budgets. Because of that responsibility, we’ve seen multi-billion surpluses. This year’s budget builds on that with sweeping tax cuts and major infrastructure improvements, including millions for Iredell County,” Sen. Vickie Sawyer said.
The news release from the senator and representatives said the budget provides more than $40 million for Iredell County.
“This budget represents a great deal of hard work and bipartisan negotiations in both chambers and with the governor. I am proud of both the budget and my fellow Iredell legislators — as we all three worked together to help craft a budget that meets Iredell’s needs and the needs of the state,” Rep. Grey Mills said.
“I’m so proud of our Iredell team and what we’ve been able to accomplish this budget session. This will be monumental for the citizens of Iredell County,” Rep. Jeff McNeely said.
The budget, once signed, would spend $25.9 billion this year and $27 billion in 2022.
The release also highlighted a 10-year, $16.1 billion cash infrastructure and capital plan, tax cuts that reduce the personal income tax rate to 3.99% over six years and increase the zero-tax bracket to $25,500 for married filers. The child tax deduction is increased to $500 per child, and the budget eliminates the state income tax on military pensions.
The budget also will also put $100 million toward a new state-funded teacher salary supplement for lower-wealth counties to help them recruit and retain high-quality teachers. In Iredell County, they say that the county will receive almost $1.25 million through that program, or $574 per teacher.
Another $1 billion in the budget will go toward broadband expansion and “billions” for both the Highway Fund and Highway Trust Fund to fund major transportation and infrastructure improvements to our roads and bridges around the state.
The news comes after two months of negotiations as lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper were able to come to an agreement. Cooper said he’ll sign the budget into law, noting that in his mind, the good of the bill “outweighs the bad” and that there were many “missed opportunities” to address the needs of North Carolina residents.
“I will sign this budget because of its critical and necessary investments, and I will fight to fix its mistakes,” Cooper said in a news conference.
That comes despite Iredell’s Republicans commenting in their news release that the budget came with “considerable concessions to Democrats.”
The bill eliminates the state’s 2.5% corporate tax rate in 2025
The budget comes nearly five months late but will mean North Carolina is no longer the only state without an enacted budget, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. It is the first time Cooper signed a standard budget, as he vetoed them from 2017 through 2019, which Republicans then overrode, and the was no budget bill in 2020.
