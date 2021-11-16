Local politicians tout state's new budget as win for Iredell

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release also highlighted a 10-year, $16.1 billion cash infrastructure and capital plan, tax cuts that reduce the personal income tax rate to 3.99% over six years and increase the zero-tax bracket to $25,500 for married filers. The child tax deduction is increased to $500 per child, and the budget eliminates the state income tax on military pensions.

The budget also will also put $100 million toward a new state-funded teacher salary supplement for lower-wealth counties to help them recruit and retain high-quality teachers. In Iredell County, they say that the county will receive almost $1.25 million through that program, or $574 per teacher.

Another $1 billion in the budget will go toward broadband expansion and “billions” for both the Highway Fund and Highway Trust Fund to fund major transportation and infrastructure improvements to our roads and bridges around the state.

The news comes after two months of negotiations as lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper were able to come to an agreement. Cooper said he’ll sign the budget into law, noting that in his mind, the good of the bill “outweighs the bad” and that there were many “missed opportunities” to address the needs of North Carolina residents.