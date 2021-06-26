Local physician provides information on National Headache and Migraine Awareness Month

June is National Headache and Migraine Awareness Month. Piedmont HealthCare's Tara Frankhouser, doctor of osteopathic medicine, offered advice on the topic.

“The familiar term, headache, is defined as a pain that is experienced in any region of the head. This pain is often described as a sharp, cutting sensation that can last hours, or even days. The four most common types of headache are sinus, tension, cluster and migraine," she said.

A migraine differs from the typical headache in that it often brings a pounding or throbbing pain to a specific location of the head, Frankhouser, said. “Migraines are frequently described as a ‘jackhammer’ pain that occurs unilaterally, either on the left or right side of the head.”

Migraine headaches are often accompanied by other symptoms, which may include nausea (with or without vomiting), sensitivity to light, and sensitivity to loud noises. Migraines can be triggered by a multitude of things, including stress, certain foods and hormonal changes. When a patient’s headache symptoms change, or are impacting their day to day activities, effective treatment may require seeing your medical provider.