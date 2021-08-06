Local orthodontist, staff donate to Back to School Book Bag Drive

Local orthodontist Dr. Michael Woods and the team at Simply Southern Smiles presented a donation for the upcoming Back School Book Bag Drive hosted at the Bentley Community Center on Aug 14. The event, a partnership between “Become Men & Divine Rose Mentoring”, aims to provide free book bags and school supplies to children in need just in time for school. Contact Brittany Campbell at 704-880-6167 for more information or email Divinerosementoring@gmail.com.