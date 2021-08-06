 Skip to main content
Local orthodontist, staff donate to Back to School Book Bag Drive
Local orthodontist, staff donate to Back to School Book Bag Drive

woods1-jpeg.jpeg

Dr. Michael Woods, front row right, and his staff donated $500 to assist with a back to school event. Accepting the donation are Brittany Campbell, second from left, and Bryon Long Jr., second from right.

Local orthodontist Dr. Michael Woods and the team at Simply Southern Smiles presented a donation for the upcoming Back School Book Bag Drive hosted at the Bentley Community Center on Aug 14. The event, a partnership between “Become Men & Divine Rose Mentoring”, aims to provide free book bags and school supplies to children in need just in time for school. Contact Brittany Campbell at 704-880-6167 for more information or email Divinerosementoring@gmail.com.

