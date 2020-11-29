Local organizations have wish lists for 'Giving Tuesday'

After Thanksgiving, many people participate in Black Friday shopping followed by Cyber Monday, looking for deals to share with others.

On Tuesday is another opportunity to share with someone else and that is Giving Tuesday.

In a release from Rescue Ranch, which is located at 1424 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville, noted that “Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity,” and said they “rely heavily on donor support to be able to provide their various programs” to provide education programs on learning responsible pet ownership and compassion for animals.

Other local agencies that rely on community support and can benefit from Giving Tuesday donations include the Mooresville Christian Mission, 266 N. Broad St., Mooresville and FeedNC, 275 S. Broad St., Mooresville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Mooresville Christian Mission shared on its website that “during this health crisis we have suspended donations of all household items, furniture, furnishings and clothing. We are currently only accepting food, hygiene and cleaning products donations.”

The site provided a list of immediate needs they have to share as follows: dry pasta, pasta sauce (no glass please), instant potatoes, boxed stuffing, mac and cheese, cereals including boxes, oatmeal and grits, canned veggies and fruits.