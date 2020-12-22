Local organizations benefit from Statesville ABC funds

The Statesville ABC Board has announced the recipients of this year’s educational grants. The following agencies received a share of the $71,500 total contribution: Aftershock Youth Empowerment, Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, Fifth Street Shelter Ministries, Iredell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Community Response Support Team, Piedmont Mediation Center and Pharos Parentings (formerly SCAN of Iredell).

Each year, the Statesville ABC Board receives requests from local agencies involved in the assessment, intervention, treatment and referral of alcohol and drug related issues in the community. The board then interviews the agency representatives to hear more about their programs before making their decision. “We believe it is extremely important for the Statesville ABC Board to support the programs that help with and prevent substance abuse,” said Statesville ABC Chairperson Ron Matthews. “We are proud of these organizations and the work they do in our community.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}