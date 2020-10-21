Local man arrested in home invasion

A Troutman man is charged with assaulting and tying up three relatives after they refused to give him money.
Chad Bradley Moore, 43, of Fern Hill Road, was charged with three counts each of felony first-degree kidnapping and felony financial card theft, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation, breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and misdemeanor assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release said, deputies were called to a residence on Fern Hill Road Tuesday to investigate a reported home invasion. Campbell said a woman reported there were two victims still tied up at the residence.
When deputies arrived, they spoke with a woman in the front yard of the home. She told them Moore was a family member and he had stolen her car to flee the scene. She said two others were still inside the residence and she was unable to get inside because Moore had locked the door and taken the keys.
Deputies gained entrance to the residence and found one person in the process of untying himself and an elderly woman was still tied up and in need of medical assistance, Campbell said. Deputies freed her and rendered aid until Iredell EMS arrived. She was stabilized and taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment, Campbell said.
Campbell said the victims told deputies Moore came to the residence and demanded money. When they refused, he assaulted them and bound all three of them, Campbell said. He took their credit cards and then untied one of the victims, telling her she was coming with him, Campbell said. At that point, the woman was able to get away and ran to a neighbor’s home to call for help.
As Crime Scene Investigators and detectives processed the scene, deputies learned Moore had attempted to use one of the bank cards in Belmont, and a short time later, additional attempts were made in the Charlotte area, Campbell said.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Real Time Crime Unit notified the sheriff’s office here that they had spotted the stolen vehicle and officers were responding, Campbell said.
Once the CMPD officers attempted to stop the stolen car, a chase began in Mecklenburg County, Campbell said. The chase ended when the vehicle stopped and Moore was taken into custody, Campbell said.
He was transported to Iredell and served with the warrants taken out by detectives.
A magistrate set bond at $750,000.
He was also charged with two counts of felony fleeing to elude arrest in Charlotte and received a $20,000 bond on those charges.
Moore has an extensive criminal history include felony possession and sell of cocaine, multiple counts of felony possession of stolen goods and felony breaking and entering as well as misdemeanor charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon on educational property, larceny, assault on a governmental official, possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, DWI and assault on a female.
