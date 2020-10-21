Local man arrested in home invasion

Campbell said the victims told deputies Moore came to the residence and demanded money. When they refused, he assaulted them and bound all three of them, Campbell said. He took their credit cards and then untied one of the victims, telling her she was coming with him, Campbell said. At that point, the woman was able to get away and ran to a neighbor’s home to call for help.

As Crime Scene Investigators and detectives processed the scene, deputies learned Moore had attempted to use one of the bank cards in Belmont, and a short time later, additional attempts were made in the Charlotte area, Campbell said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Real Time Crime Unit notified the sheriff’s office here that they had spotted the stolen vehicle and officers were responding, Campbell said.

Once the CMPD officers attempted to stop the stolen car, a chase began in Mecklenburg County, Campbell said. The chase ended when the vehicle stopped and Moore was taken into custody, Campbell said.

He was transported to Iredell and served with the warrants taken out by detectives.

A magistrate set bond at $750,000.

He was also charged with two counts of felony fleeing to elude arrest in Charlotte and received a $20,000 bond on those charges.

Moore has an extensive criminal history include felony possession and sell of cocaine, multiple counts of felony possession of stolen goods and felony breaking and entering as well as misdemeanor charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon on educational property, larceny, assault on a governmental official, possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, DWI and assault on a female.