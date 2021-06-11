Local leaders pushing for safety imporvements on Garner Bagnal Boulevard

That’s where Sen. Vickie Sawyer plays a role advocating for the city.

“To make sure that these types of projects are high on the list. I can only do that when I have support from the city and locals… So that the project doesn’t get buried by other projects,” Sawyer said.

According to Assistant City Manager Scott Harrell, NCDOT has indicated they have funds to install improvements at two intersections on Garner Bagnal and are currently studying the Wilson W. Lee Boulevard and Cochran Street intersections along the road.

However, changes won’t happen overnight.

Harrell said the studies take 90 days, and the process of designing and implementing changes goes beyond that. So while people at different levels of government are advocating, it isn’t a straight path to having any improvements done.

“Bureaucracy at its finest,” Sawyer said with a laugh. “But that’s how roads are built.”

Sawyer said there are many considerations, such as traffic flow, safety for pedestrians, and future road plans that make it a more complex situation than a city simply asking for the improvements.